Mad Minute stories from Wednesday, February 15th

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) -- A Dutch court has upheld a mayor's refusal to issue a driver's license to a man who submitted a photo of himself wearing a colander on his head.

According to a court statement Wednesday, the man wanted the photo on his license as an expression of his Pastafarian faith.

Pastafarians belong to the Church of the Flying Spaghetti Monster, a parody group that began in the U.S. in 2005 protesting religion encroaching into the nation's public schools.

The mayor of the Dutch city of Eindhoven last year rejected the man's request, in part because he ruled that the group couldn't be considered a genuine religion. Religious headdresses are allowed on Dutch passport photos.

The court agreed, saying that Pastafarian faith "did not show sufficient seriousness to be considered a religion."

PHILADELPHIA (AP) -- In Philadelphia, no one escapes the scrutiny of the parking authority - not even the city's police commissioner.

Commissioner Richard Ross was attending a speaking engagement at a downtown hotel Tuesday morning when he was ticketed for parking in a zone that is off limits during rush hour.

Police say he paid the ticket. The amount was not disclosed.

Anyone who parks in the city knows the Philadelphia Parking Authority means business. It's a reputation that was reinforced when its ticket-writers and booters were featured on the A&E reality TV series "Parking Wars."

CLAYTON, N.Y. (AP) -- A New York high school basketball player who helped rescue an ice fisherman from Lake Ontario was kept from suiting up for a game because the heroics caused him to miss the team bus.

WWNY-TV reports Lucas Patchen was among the volunteer firefighters in Clayton who rescued a stranded fisherman from a drifting ice slab Saturday.

He missed the Thousand Islands High School team's departure for a road playoff game later that day.

The school requires that any player not riding on a team bus call the coach or athletic director. The teen says he was unable to call while the rescue was underway.

Thousand Islands Superintendent Michael Bashaw says the district is proud of Patchen, but that the student knew the policy. But Bashaw also says he's willing to consider changing the rule.

TAYLORSVILLE, N.C. (AP) -- Where do you hide a 1,000-pound chicken?

That's what sheriff's deputies in Alexander County, North Carolina, are trying to figure out as they search for the concrete statue that disappeared from a farm west of Taylorsville over the weekend.

While the chicken may be heavy, it's only 3 feet tall.

Deputies think the statue was taken sometime between 8 p.m. Saturday and 9 a.m. Sunday from the driveway of the farm.

Chief Deputy Tod Jones told the Hickory Daily Record the statue's base was found several miles away. Jones said the statue is valued at about $1,100.

Alexander County is near Hickory, about 60 miles north of Charlotte.

MEDINA, Ohio (AP) -- A 23-year-old University of Akron accounting student has been named the nation's top grocery bagger after claiming the Ohio title two years in a row.

The Medina (meh-DY'-nuh) Gazette reports Brady Long returns to Wadsworth with a $10,000 prize after winning the National Grocers Association's Best Bagger championship.

Long packs up groceries at Buehler's Fresh Foods. He competed against nearly two dozen others during the bagging championship in Las Vegas, where they were judged on speed, technique and other factors, including style and attitude.

He says he'll use the prize money to help him replace his current vehicle, a 1996 van.

WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) - Police say a Pennsylvania man who drew the attention of a Connecticut state trooper because he wasn't wearing a seat belt has been arrested on drug charges after nearly nine pounds of cocaine were found in his vehicle.

State police say the trooper spotted the unrestrained driver in Waterbury at about 6:45 p.m. Monday and followed the SUV onto Interstate 84.

When the vehicle swerved into the shoulder, the trooper pulled it over and found what police allege is four kilograms of cocaine in the back seat.

Luis Palacios Ortiz, of Mount Joy, Pennsylvania, was arrested on drug charges.

The 43-year-old suspect is being held on $250,000 bond pending arraignment and could not be reached.

SANFORD, Maine (AP) - An 18-year-old man has been accused of robbing a convenience store with a 2 ½-foot sword in Sanford, Maine, that was found in a snowbank.

Police arrested Shamus Malone on Monday. He was found in an apartment complex.

They say he's accused of taking alcohol and cigarettes from the Airport Variety store and brandishing what looked like a knife.

Police say they recovered what they believed to be the weapon - a sword - in a snowbank next to the apartment complex.

Malone, who had been charged with taking merchandise from another store early Monday, was being held at the York County Jail on $5,000 bail. It wasn't immediately known if he had a lawyer and a phone number couldn't be found for him.

If you're looking for a unconventional wedding venue and happen to love tacos, then Taco Bell might have the answer.

The fast food chain is going to offer its fans the chance to have their nuptials at the popular restaurant.

Taco Bell's Las Vegas location is planning to offer a $600 wedding package that will include a Taco Bell themed garter, bow tie, a hot sauce bouquet, themed champagne flutes, a Cinnabon Delights cake, "Just Married" T-shirts and a "first meal."

Taco Bell is even holding a "Love and Tacos" contest. The couple who wins will be the first people to get married at the Las Vegas Taco Bell chapel.

The wedding festivities will be offered at the Las Vegas location starting in the summer of 2017.

In a statement on its website, Taco Bell says of the upcoming wedding option, "Whether your first love was a Cheesy Gordita Crunch or your life partner, for fans who want to take their relationship to the next level a Taco Bell wedding in Las Vegas is now a legitimate option to 'taco 'bout.'"

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) _ A New Mexico lawmaker wants to make the state's relationship with the green chile cheeseburger official.

The Albuquerque Journal reports that Rep. Matthew McQueen, D-Galisteo, is sponsoring a bill that would name the green chile cheeseburger the state's official burger.

McQueen says he got inspiration for the bill during last year's Legislative session when someone delivered plain burgers for a working lunch. He thought they should have been green chile cheeseburgers.

The bill is currently in the committee stage. If it passes, the green chile cheeseburger would join a list of symbols including the roadrunner as the state bird, the hot air balloon as the state aircraft and "red or green?" as the state question.

MONROE, Wash. - Detectives arrested a Monroe father for trying to hire someone to kill his wife and 4-year-old daughter.

According to the Snohomish County Sheriff's Office, Jeff Lytle sent a text message asking someone named "Shayne" to kill his family for the insurance money.

He promised to share the $1.5 million policy with "Shayne."

KIRO 7 obtained the court documents that contain the text messages investigators say Lytle sent the man he wanted to hire to kill his family.

"Hey Shayne hows it going. You remember you said that you would help me kill my wife. I'm going to take you up on that offer."

"-- life insurance is worth 1 million and if you want a bounes you can kill [JL]. Her life insurance is 500K."

"---if you can make it look like a robbery gone wrong or make it a accident she works at Walmart she gets off at 11:00."

"I'll split everything with the insurance 50/50"

Investigators said Lytle, 42, sent the text message to his former employer by mistake. His former employer called police.

Monroe police arrested Lytle at his home on Wednesday afternoon for investigation of two counts of criminal solicitation for murder in the first degree, domestic violence.

Lytle appeared in court in Snohomish County Thursday afternoon. The judge set his bail at $1 million.

KIRO 7 talked to Lytle's roommate outside his Monroe house on Thursday afternoon. German Ellano knew something was going on but didn't understand that Lytle was arrested for trying to hire someone to kill his wife and daughter. Ellano wondered if it could be a misunderstanding.

"He's not going to do something like that," said Ellano.

According to court documents Lytle told investigators he wrote those texts to "vent" and that he had no intention of sending them to anyone, that it must have been a mistake.

He even told investigators maybe his 4-year-old daughter sent the text messages. Prosecutors believe Lytle sent them and wanted his wife and daughter killed.