Uber driver returns purse after receiving text from cop

A Seattle Uber driver who was demanding money to return a woman's purse changed his mind after a police officer sent him a text and a selfie.



KCPQ-TV reports that the woman contacted officer Eric Michl on Sunday saying she left her purse, wallet and ID in an Uber car. She said she had called the driver and offered to pay his fare if he returned her things, but the driver demanded more money.



Michl called the driver, leaving a voice mail. He then sent a text saying the driver could be arrested and his car could be impounded if he didn't return the woman's purse. Finally, Michl sent a photo to prove he was a police officer.



The driver quickly returned the woman's purse.



___



Information from: KCPQ-TV, http://q13fox.com/

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)