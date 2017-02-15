Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Puzder withdraws nomination for labor secretary

Posted: Updated:
WASHINGTON -

Andrew Puzder says he is withdrawing as President Donald Trump's nominee for labor secretary.
    
The fast food executive says in a statement provided to The Associated Press that he was "honored to have been considered by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Labor and put America's workers and businesses back on a path to sustainable prosperity."
    
Puzder says "while I won't be serving in the administration, I fully support the President and his highly qualified team."
    
Puzder's confirmation hearing was scheduled for Thursday. But some Republicans had raised concerns about his failure to pay taxes for five years on a former housekeeper who wasn't authorized to work in the U.S.
    
Puzder is CEO of CKE Restaurants Inc.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-05-19 12:30:31 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:51:48 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:39:49 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:46:02 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it 

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it 

