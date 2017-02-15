Clergy, faith leaders react to Gov. Otter's refugee stance

Nearly 30 Idaho clergy and faith representatives filled Gov. C.L. "Butch" Otter's office on Wednesday urging the Republican to welcome all refugees and not just give preference to persecuted Christians.



Otter recently announced that Christian refugees should be treated as a priority in the U.S. refugee program and then acknowledged his stance was discriminatory. Otter has since backed away from that claim, but his remarks have sparked alarm among the state's faith leaders.



The Interfaith Equality Coalition, a faith-based alliance in Idaho, has attempted to meet with Otter since he made his remarks on Feb. 3, but has not yet been successful.



On Wednesday, the group decided to drop off a letter asking Otter to use his position to accept anyone who is fleeing a war-torn country.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)