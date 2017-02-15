Officials: Seattle 'dreamer' faces deportation - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Officials: Seattle 'dreamer' faces deportation

Posted: Updated:
SEATTLE -

The Latest on the case of a detained Seattle area man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but protected from deportation by former President Barack Obama's administration. (all times local):
    
2:45 p.m.
    
Federal authorities are reiterating that a 23-year-old Mexican man who was arrested at his father's house in the Seattle area faces the possibility of deportation despite his participation in a program to protect those who arrived in the U.S. illegally.
    
The Department of Homeland Security said in a statement Wednesday afternoon that Daniel Ramirez Medina is a gang member and has been transferred to a detention Center in Tacoma to "await the outcome of removal proceedings."
    
His lawyers have denied he is a gang member.
    
The statement said that participants in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program can have their status revoked if they're found to pose a threat to national security or public safety.
    
Of the more than 750,000 people who have been granted deferred action status since 2012, about 1,500 have had it revoked because of criminal convictions or gang affiliations.
    
___
    
1:30 p.m.
    
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee says he has serious concerns about the detention of a Seattle-area man who was brought to the U.S. from Mexico illegally as a child but was protected from deportation under a policy enacted by President Barack Obama.
    
The Democrat Inslee says his office has been trying to get information about the case from federal officials.
    
He said that President Donald Trump has not announced any changes to the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program that benefited Daniel Ramirez Medina.
    
Inslee says it would be "unconscionable for this Administration to renege on the trust and commitment our country has made to the hundreds of thousands of children and young adults who call America home."
    
___
    
10:30 a.m.
    
Immigrant rights activists are demanding the federal government immediately release a Seattle-area man who was brought to the U.S. from Mexico illegally as a child but was protected from deportation under a policy by President Barack Obama.
    
Daniel Ramirez Medina, 23, was arrested Friday by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents who went to arrest his father.
    
Federal authorities say Medina told agents he was a gang member and was taken into custody because he was a "risk to public safety."
    
But Greisa Martinez, advocacy director for United We Dream immigrant support group, told reporters Wednesday that was "a lie."
    
She says Medina had no criminal record and spent thousands of dollars to maintain his status in the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program.
    
She asked Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly to "release Daniel right now."
    
___
    
12:01 a.m.
    
A Seattle-area man who was brought to the U.S. illegally as a child but was protected from deportation under a policy by President Barack Obama is suing the federal government over his arrest and detention last week.
    
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents arrested 23-year-old Daniel Ramirez Medina on Friday at his father's home. Agents were there to arrest his father and took Ramirez into custody even though he has a work permit under Obama's Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, court documents said.
    
ICE spokeswoman Rose Richeson said in a statement that Ramirez told agents he was a gang member and based on those statements and being a "risk to public safety," he was taken into custody.
    
Mark Rosenbaum, one of Ramirez's lawyers, responded that Ramirez "unequivocally denies being in a gang" and that the statement from Richeson is inaccurate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:13:24 GMT
    Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at homeSpokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

  Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

    Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-05-19 12:30:31 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    >>

  Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>
  Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend

    Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:51:48 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    >>

  Father-daughter duo graduates together

    Father-daughter duo graduates together

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:39:49 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    >>

  Airway Heights city officials expect contaminated water to be flushed by Monday

    Airway Heights city officials expect contaminated water to be flushed by Monday

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:46 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:46:02 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it 

    >>
