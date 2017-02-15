Police ask for help finding Post Falls runaway

The Post Falls Police Department is asking for the public's help in searching for a runaway 17-year-old girl. Officers are looking for information about the whereabouts 17-year-old Samantha Arnold who was last seen on Monday, February 13 in Post Falls.

Police say she may be in the company of a male and traveling in a red Ford Focus. They say Samantha may go by the nickname Sammy.

If you have any tips, you're asked to contact Officer Chapman at bchapman@postfallspolice.com or 208-773-3517.