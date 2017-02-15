Court docs: Spokane County man accused of child rape while babysitting

Court docs: Spokane County man accused of child rape while babysittingPosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home
Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation. Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction. To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation. Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction.>>
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself
DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.>>
DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself. The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.>>
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.>>
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
Exotic cars headed to Spokane for rally busted for speeding
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Exotic cars headed are headed to Spokane Wednesday night for the goldRush auto rally. The rally is stopping in Spokane after hitting Seattle and moving on to Jackson Hole, Wyoming. Millions of dollars worth of exotic cars will be at Spokane's Davenport Grand this evening, but some drivers of those exotic cars felt the need for speed on their way to the Lilac City.>>
Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property
Man frustrated after finding homeless camp on private property
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It's a miniature tent city that keeps growing. With tents scattered throughout the field- some nestled in the back woods And the man who owns this land is not happy. "It's not legal and I don't like it and they should not be here," said Jim Rogers. I called Jim yesterday to tell>>
Mechanic's livelihood taken by thieves
Mechanic's livelihood taken by thieves
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local car mechanic's livelihood was taken out of his hands by property thieves and the timing could not be worse. He's a father of three and has a baby on the way so he's doing all he can to provide for them. Currently, he's trying to mow lawns for some money. Right now, a few cars are sitting in the lot waiting to get repaired but he can't do that yet until he gets his stolen tools back. "My tools were gone. Probably>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - A local car mechanic's livelihood was taken out of his hands by property thieves and the timing could not be worse. He's a father of three and has a baby on the way so he's doing all he can to provide for them. Currently, he's trying to mow lawns for some money. Right now, a few cars are sitting in the lot waiting to get repaired but he can't do that yet until he gets his stolen tools back. "My tools were gone. Probably>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.>>
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.>>
Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend
Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are>>
Father-daughter duo graduates together
Father-daughter duo graduates together
POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late. If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...>>
POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late. If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...>>
Airway Heights city officials expect contaminated water to be flushed by Monday
Airway Heights city officials expect contaminated water to be flushed by Monday
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - City officials in Airway Heights will continue to flush the city's water system through the weekend, but the water won't be safe to drink just yet. "We appreciate their patience in us dealing with this," said Airway Heights Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger. "We want folks to know we're working as fast as we can in a slow methodical process hitting all the marks we can." After the water is flushed from the city's system, it>>
Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway
Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Jason Fryman thought he was going on a simple dump run. "I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well." Instead he became stuck on Highway 95. A broken trailer axle and the trailer half in and out of the highway. Cars coming to close to change the axle, but help arrived from Sandpoint Police. "I saw a vehicle on the side of the road->>
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Jason Fryman thought he was going on a simple dump run. "I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well." Instead he became stuck on Highway 95. A broken trailer axle and the trailer half in and out of the highway. Cars coming to close to change the axle, but help arrived from Sandpoint Police. "I saw a vehicle on the side of the road->>
Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>
Talking turkey: NC firefighters rescue baby birds from drain
Talking turkey: NC firefighters rescue baby birds from drain
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - For once, there's a turkey giving thanks. WLOS in Asheville reports the Asheville Fire Department was called after some people walking a dog noticed a frantic hen turkey. An investigation found eight baby turkeys, or poults, stuck in a storm drain and calling for their mama. As they attempted their rescue Tuesday, firefighters discovered the storm drain cover was welded in place. They had to call for backup to get equipment to cut the cover off....>>
ASHEVILLE, N.C. - For once, there's a turkey giving thanks. WLOS in Asheville reports the Asheville Fire Department was called after some people walking a dog noticed a frantic hen turkey. An investigation found eight baby turkeys, or poults, stuck in a storm drain and calling for their mama. As they attempted their rescue Tuesday, firefighters discovered the storm drain cover was welded in place. They had to call for backup to get equipment to cut the cover off....>>
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
Comey to testify before Senate intel committee
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - The Latest on investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign connections with the Russians (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day. The committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, announced Friday that Comey will testify in an open set...>>
WASHINGTON D.C. (AP) - The Latest on investigations into Russian interference in the 2016 election and possible Trump campaign connections with the Russians (all times local): 6:40 p.m. Former FBI Director James Comey has agreed to testify before the Senate intelligence committee after Memorial Day. The committee's chairman, Sen. Richard Burr, and the ranking Democrat, Sen. Mark Warner, announced Friday that Comey will testify in an open set...>>