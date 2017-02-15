Court docs: Spokane County man accused of child rape while babysitting

Court documents released Wednesday offer disturbing details about a Spokane County man arrested Tuesday and accused of child rape and child molestation.

According to the documents, 48-year-old Troy Bloor was hired to babysit two preschool-aged children in north Spokane County in April and May of 2016. After the mother of the twins didn't need his help as a babysitter anymore, she heard rumors that Bloor had previously been accused of inappropriate behavior. Then, in late December, one of the girls told her mom that, "Troy's a bad man. He touched us in our privates," according to the documents.

Court documents say that the girls told investigators that Bloor asked the children to touch his privates and when they said no, he told them they had to do it because he was the boss while their mom was at work. He reportedly told the girls not to tell anyone about what happened because it was a secret and they would be grounded if they told.

Bloor is currently booked in the Spokane County Jail on three charges of first degree rape of a child and four charges of first degree child molestation.

He's being held on $100,000 bond.