WATCH: Fire caught on camera highlights importance of working sp - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WATCH: Fire caught on camera highlights importance of working sprinklers

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The Spokane Fire Department shared a video Wednesday of a fire last month in a downtown Spokane business. Firefighters say the security camera video highlights the importance of having a working sprinkler system.

The video comes from a fire that happened in the Symons Building at 15 S. Howard on January 28. The first indication of a problem can be seen when there is a brief flicker from a light fixture located in a main floor store room. Hot material begins to drip from the fixture to the floor, where it ignited some plastic and consequently moved into a nearby wood wall. The building's sprinkler system activated and helped confine the fire to a small area.

Fire crews also credit the business for having a clean and orderly storeroom, which helped in not providing a lot of fuel to the fire in its earliest stage. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within 20 minutes and no injuries were reported.

Crews say it's fortunate that a security camera was positioned in such a way to capture the entire life cycle of this fire. It does not happen very often that fire departments get video that shows how a fire might start, how it progresses, and how it can be controlled in a true, unsupervised everyday environment.

“This video shows how something that starts out small can quickly escalate without the proper fire suppression systems in place,” says City of Spokane Fire Marshal Michael Miller. “If not for the working sprinkler, this fire could have been much worse. This is another example of why we stress the importance of installing and properly maintaining automatic fire suppression and detection systems.”

