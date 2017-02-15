De-icer is no match for icy roads - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

De-icer is no match for icy roads

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

The de-icer just wasn't working right for crews Wednesday.

"Just the way it kinda stuck to the road with a really thin sheet of ice that was causing us not to get the action that we need for that de-icer to work,"  City of Spokane spokeswoman Marlene Feist told KHQ.

In the meantime, miles and miles of streets were getting too slick to drive. It was a transformation so sudden, it shocked motorists like Barb Richey - who had had no problem getting to the gym this morning.

"I came back and my driveway was pretty much infused with cars backed into each other and wrecked," said Barb.

Students on a school bus struggling uphill were late to class after getting a physics lesson on friction-less surfaces.

 Our own photographer Tim Martin found walking to be nearly impossible on the icy roadway where the bus got stuck.  

 A solution is in the works - too late for many - but effective nonetheless.

"We found that with sand was much more effective when we switched over to that," Feist said.

Spokane County Communication Manager Martha Wheatley-Billeter says at times they mix dry de-icer in with the sand as they are spreading it.

 "It's going to hold better. If we put down a liquid de-icer when we have so much rain in the forecast it will simply run off into the storm drains," said Spokane County Communications Manager Martha Wheatley-Billeter.

The county says they have 2,100 miles of road to treat and only 90 pieces of equipment, so not every road can be treated at once.

"You need to adjust your driving for the weather conditions and road conditions," said Martha Lou. 

The roads are slick because of the rain, and the city asks drivers to please drive slow and give yourself extra follow room.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Spokane Police Officer contacts supervisor after family member brings abduction victim to officer's home

    Friday, May 19 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-19 04:13:24 GMT
    Spokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at homeSpokane Police Officer placed on administrative leave after abduction victim shows up at home

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane Police Officer was placed on administrative leave after a family member of the officer showed up at the officer's home with the victim of an apparent abduction.  To ensure the integrity and transparency of the criminal investigation, the Spokane County Sheriff's Office was asked to assume the lead role in the investigation.  Thursday morning, Spokane Police received a report of a possible abduction. 

    >>

  • Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

    Family of musician Chris Cornell disputes he killed himself

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:30 AM EDT2017-05-19 12:30:31 GMT

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    >>

    DETROIT (AP) - The family of Soundgarden frontman Chris Cornell is disputing "inferences that Chris knowingly and intentionally" killed himself.      The family said in a statement that without toxicology tests completed, they can't be sure what led to his death, or if any substances were involved. According to lawyer Kirk Pasich, Cornell had a prescription for the anti-anxiety drug Ativan, which he said has various side effects.

    >>

  • Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Update: missing 39-year-old man found dead inside car

    Thursday, May 18 2017 6:21 PM EDT2017-05-18 22:21:20 GMT

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>

    SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. - Spokane County Sheriff's Office deputies is asking for the public's help locating a 39-year-old man after he did not show up for work on Tuesday. Deputies say family members of Nicholas R. Knowlton report it is highly unlike him and they are concerned for his welfare. Knowlton was reported missing by family on May 16 after learning he didn't show up for work or tell them he wouldn't be able to make his shift.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th

    Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th

    Friday, May 19 2017 8:09 PM EDT2017-05-20 00:09:07 GMT

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.

    >>

    Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.

    >>

  • Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend

    Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:51 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:51:48 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are 

    >>

  • Father-daughter duo graduates together

    Father-daughter duo graduates together

    Friday, May 19 2017 11:39 PM EDT2017-05-20 03:39:49 GMT

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    >>

    POST FALLS, Idaho - It's never too late.  If you've been putting something off and you're afraid you've missed your chance... don't give up! One father-daughter duo shows how anything- even a college degree- is never a bridge too far. College graduation…the beginning of a new chapter in the lives of bright-eyed men and women ready to enter the workforce. "Definitely a sense of accomplishment, as well as a relief," says Kristina Borek. Kristina's journey ...

    >>
    •   