Woman accused of stealing memorial fund used money to start business

The woman accused of stealing from a memorial fund appeared in court on Wednesday.

Katie Rafter is charged with first-degree theft. She and others organized a memorial benefit for the families of Justin Luhr and Justin Honken, who were killed in a boat crash on Lake Coeur d’Alene last year.

Court documents reveal that Rafter told detectives the money she put into her own bank account was used to “pay off debts and purchase a business.”

According to the Washington Department of Revenue, Rafter opened Wildflower Boutique and Salon in downtown Cheney last December. The barrel-racing benefit was held in October. It raised $30,000. The funds were raised to help these two grieving families.

Documents show Rafter also told detectives she mailed a check to the Honkens, and that she was planning to pay the Luhrs by giving them 30 percent of her business’s profits each month.

Rafter is expected to appear in court again at the end of February. She’s being held on a $2,500 bond.