Power restored to town of Ephrata after two major fires - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Power restored to town of Ephrata after two major fires

Posted: Updated:
by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
Connect
EPHRATA, Wash. -

Update 2:30 a.m.: According to the Grant Public Utilities District, power is back on for the 1,800 people in Ephrata who lost it after a substation fire.

Update 10 p.m.: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a substation fire and structure fire that caused a widespread power outage in the county is under control Wednesday night.

The substation had two major fire incidents that lit up the evening sky for about 30 seconds on two occasions. The fire burned in the distribution yard at Nat Washington Way and A Street Southeast in downtown Ephrata. A Grant PUD maintenance building also caught fire. Firefighters from the City of Ephrata and Grant County Fire District 13 saved a majority of the building.

There were also reports of other power lines down and Grant PUD responded to fix those lines Wednesday night.

Power remains out through much of the downtown Ephrata area and it's expected to be out for many hours. Grant PUD estimates power will be restored to about 1,800 people in Ephrata by early Thursday morning. Deputies ask that residents in the area only call 911 for emergencies. For power outage information, call (800) 216-5226.

Deputies also remind residents that during a power outage, don't approach any downed lines or electrical equipment and don't use generators inside your home. They also ask that residents stay home to keep the roads clear for emergency and PUD vehicles.

Update 9 p.m.: Grant PUD says power has been restored to surrounding towns Wednesday night, but the town of Ephrata is still without power and there is still no estimated time for power to be restored to the town. 

PUD says the cause of the outage is still under investigation, but they say it appears to be an equipment failure at the Central Ephrata Substation.

Previous coverage:

Grant County Sheriff's deputies and Grant County PUD workers are on scene in downtown Ephrata where a power substation has caught fire causing a blackout in Ephrata, Soap Lake, and Quincy.

Thousands of people are without power Wednesday night because of the substation fire and Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says there is no estimated time for when power will be restored in Grant County. He says power will be out for a long time.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 7 p.m. Deputies say the initial fire has been knocked down, but the fire has spread to a nearby PUD building. Firefighters continue to work to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

No injuries have been reported.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:30:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>

  • The Latest: Passengers say man acted oddly before takeoff

    The Latest: Passengers say man acted oddly before takeoff

    Friday, May 19 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:40:26 GMT
    Friday, May 19 2017 10:40 PM EDT2017-05-20 02:40:26 GMT
    A person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.>>
    A person who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu has been detained.>>

  • Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis

    Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:24 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:24:37 GMT

    KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .

    >>

    KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts

    Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts

    Saturday, May 20 2017 1:32 PM EDT2017-05-20 17:32:40 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast:

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast:

    >>

  • Texas pair accused of stealing hearse with body inside

    Texas pair accused of stealing hearse with body inside

    Saturday, May 20 2017 11:39 AM EDT2017-05-20 15:39:59 GMT

    BRYAN, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a fast-food restaurant and dumping a body that was inside. Bryan police say the hearse was recovered Friday a few hours after the driver stopped at a restaurant and left the hearse unattended. The body and the gurney it was on were dumped along a rural road a few miles from the restaurant.

    >>

    BRYAN, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a fast-food restaurant and dumping a body that was inside. Bryan police say the hearse was recovered Friday a few hours after the driver stopped at a restaurant and left the hearse unattended. The body and the gurney it was on were dumped along a rural road a few miles from the restaurant.

    >>

  • Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in Minnesota

    Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in Minnesota

    Saturday, May 20 2017 10:51 AM EDT2017-05-20 14:51:44 GMT

    PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman has received her high school diploma more than seven decades after the Nazis robbed her of the privilege. KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2qzPXWS ) reports that Holocaust survivor Esther Begam was 11 years old in 1942 when Germany invaded her native Poland. She was forced to work, first in a Jewish ghetto, then in a forced labor camp.

    >>

    PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman has received her high school diploma more than seven decades after the Nazis robbed her of the privilege. KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2qzPXWS ) reports that Holocaust survivor Esther Begam was 11 years old in 1942 when Germany invaded her native Poland. She was forced to work, first in a Jewish ghetto, then in a forced labor camp.

    >>
    •   