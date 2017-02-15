Power restored to town of Ephrata after two major fires - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Power restored to town of Ephrata after two major fires

by Matt Pusatory, KHQ Local News Web Producer
EPHRATA, Wash. -

Update 2:30 a.m.: According to the Grant Public Utilities District, power is back on for the 1,800 people in Ephrata who lost it after a substation fire.

Update 10 p.m.: The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a substation fire and structure fire that caused a widespread power outage in the county is under control Wednesday night.

The substation had two major fire incidents that lit up the evening sky for about 30 seconds on two occasions. The fire burned in the distribution yard at Nat Washington Way and A Street Southeast in downtown Ephrata. A Grant PUD maintenance building also caught fire. Firefighters from the City of Ephrata and Grant County Fire District 13 saved a majority of the building.

There were also reports of other power lines down and Grant PUD responded to fix those lines Wednesday night.

Power remains out through much of the downtown Ephrata area and it's expected to be out for many hours. Grant PUD estimates power will be restored to about 1,800 people in Ephrata by early Thursday morning. Deputies ask that residents in the area only call 911 for emergencies. For power outage information, call (800) 216-5226.

Deputies also remind residents that during a power outage, don't approach any downed lines or electrical equipment and don't use generators inside your home. They also ask that residents stay home to keep the roads clear for emergency and PUD vehicles.

Update 9 p.m.: Grant PUD says power has been restored to surrounding towns Wednesday night, but the town of Ephrata is still without power and there is still no estimated time for power to be restored to the town. 

PUD says the cause of the outage is still under investigation, but they say it appears to be an equipment failure at the Central Ephrata Substation.

Previous coverage:

Grant County Sheriff's deputies and Grant County PUD workers are on scene in downtown Ephrata where a power substation has caught fire causing a blackout in Ephrata, Soap Lake, and Quincy.

Thousands of people are without power Wednesday night because of the substation fire and Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office says there is no estimated time for when power will be restored in Grant County. He says power will be out for a long time.

Fire crews responded to the fire around 7 p.m. Deputies say the initial fire has been knocked down, but the fire has spread to a nearby PUD building. Firefighters continue to work to bring the blaze under control.

The cause of the fire is still not known.

No injuries have been reported.

