Mudslide blocks all WB lanes of I-90 near Issaquah

A mudslide has all westbound lanes of I-90 blocked near Issaquah at milepost 19. According to Trooper Rick Johnson, multiple vehicles are disabled but the good news is no injuries have been reported.



There is no estimated time the lanes will reopen.

traffic control in place to divert all w/b I-90 traffic off to Preston exit. Expect long term traffic control for area cleanup. — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 16, 2017

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

