Warming temps leave standing water across roadways

Warming temperatures are leaving messy driving conditions for drivers across the region. KHQ's Liz Burch gave us a good view of what roads in your area may look like. She found almost a foot of standing water on at 65th and Regal on Spokane's south hill.

The National Weather Service issued a flood watch Wednesday evening through Friday morning for Bonner, Boundary, Pend Oreille, Spokane and Stevens County. They warn that rain, snow melt, and Ice Jams may cause flooding on rivers and urban areas.



Temperatures in the mid 40's and melting snow aren't the only reason water could be rising on roadways near you; scattered showers are expected to continue for most of Thursday with a brief break in the mid-afternoon before more showers move in around dinner time.



For the full forecast, click here: www.khq.com/weather