Thimble tossed! Game piece voted out of Monopoly board game

Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping
SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.>>
The Latest: LA airport police says man was looking for food
Dog nearly killed by tick paralysis
KELLOGG, Idaho - A little dog in Kellogg came within inches of death, when he was bitten by a tick, and paralyzed. But luckily for little Scooter, he has already completely bounced back. Based on how the little black Pomeranian is running around now, it's hard to believe a week ago, he could barely move. "He could not walk, he was totally paralyzed on the back end," explained Kimberly Johnson from Shoshone Pet Rescue. She got the .>>
President Trump signs northern Idaho disaster declaration
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month.>>
Sandpoint Police Officer turns around driver's day, helps fix trailer stuck on highway
SANDPOINT, Idaho - Jason Fryman thought he was going on a simple dump run. "I pull over to the left, get out and looked at the trailer," Jason said. "The bearing was gone, tire bent in and rubbing on the wheel well." Instead he became stuck on Highway 95. A broken trailer axle and the trailer half in and out of the highway. Cars coming to close to change the axle, but help arrived from Sandpoint Police. "I saw a vehicle on the side of the road->>
Official says man tried to breach cockpit door on American Airlines flight
HONOLULU (AP) - The Latest on a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu (all times local): 1 p.m. A law enforcement official says a man who caused a disturbance on a flight between Los Angeles and Honolulu attempted to access the cockpit of the plane. The official spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because they weren't authorized to discuss an ongoing investigation. The officia...>>
Unruly, 'disheveled' man subdued on jet heading to Hawaii
HONOLULU (AP) - A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as unruly and disheveled was subdued by passengers and a flight attendant who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet. He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu Friday, escorted on the last leg of its journey by two fighter jets.>>
Suspects in Montana deputy death discussed 'suicide mission'
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - An investigation indicates the father-son duo suspected of killing a southwestern Montana sheriff's deputy first shot at the deputy as he pursued them and then turned around and fired more shots. The information is included in court documents charging 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus with accountability to deliberate homicide in the May 16 death of Broadwater County Deputy Mason Moore.>>
Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries
PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves. Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.>>
Spokane couple searches for lost engagement ring
SPOKANE, Wash. - A Spokane woman is looking for something she never expected to lose. She was in the parking lot outside the Spokane Arena when her engagement ring disappeared. "It has three diamonds. It's got one big diamond in the middle and two on the sides. I am so sad because you know that's really sentimental. It's an engagement ring," said Nan Miller.>>
Lilac Parade forecast: Showers wrap up before parade starts
SPOKANE, Wash. - Headed to the Lilac Parade on Saturday night? Pack an umbrella if you plan on staking out your spot early, but showers should move out of the area by the time the parade kicks off around 7:30 p.m. Here's a look at your full forecast:>>
Texas pair accused of stealing hearse with body inside
BRYAN, Texas (AP) - Police in Texas have arrested two people for allegedly stealing a hearse from outside a fast-food restaurant and dumping a body that was inside. Bryan police say the hearse was recovered Friday a few hours after the driver stopped at a restaurant and left the hearse unattended. The body and the gurney it was on were dumped along a rural road a few miles from the restaurant.>>
Holocaust survivor gets high school diploma in Minnesota
PLYMOUTH, Minn. (AP) - A Minnesota woman has received her high school diploma more than seven decades after the Nazis robbed her of the privilege. KARE-TV (http://kare11.tv/2qzPXWS ) reports that Holocaust survivor Esther Begam was 11 years old in 1942 when Germany invaded her native Poland. She was forced to work, first in a Jewish ghetto, then in a forced labor camp.>>
Pippa Middleton marries as royals look on
Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th
Here are the extended versions of the KHQ Local News 11 at 11 Mad Minute stories from Friday, May 19th.>>
Airway Heights water distribution site to remain open through the weekend
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The city of Airway Heights water distribution site will remain open through the weekend, as officials continue to flush the contaminated water from the system. Fairchild Air Force Base has taken over handling the water distribution site and will remain there until the water is safe to drink. Volunteers and Air Force personnel will be at the water distribution site Saturday and Sunday from 7 a.m. until 10 p.m. If people are>>
