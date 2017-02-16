PHOTOS: 15 feet of road washed out in Adams County

MOBILE USERS CLICK HERE FOR PHOTOS

A road in Adams County washed out early Thursday morning, sending an SUV plummeting into rushing water below.

A 15-foot section of Lind Warden Road washed out, taking a 2000 Chevy Blazer with it. The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports after the SUV was quickly submerged, but the driver was able to free himself and escaped unharmed. The SUV was swept away and the driver was able to flag down other cars to warn them about the road missing up ahead.

Road crews have blocked off the Lind Warden Highway at Roxboro Road on the west side of the road and at Highway 21 on the east side. No traffic will be allowed through the barricades and violators will be cited.

The Sheriff's Office asks citizens to report any roadway issues to them.



