PHOTOS: 15 feet of road washed out in Adams County

SPOKANE, Wash. -

A road in Adams County washed out early Thursday morning, sending an SUV plummeting into rushing water below. 

A 15-foot section of Lind Warden Road washed out, taking a 2000 Chevy Blazer with it. The Adams County Sheriff's Office reports after the SUV was quickly submerged, but the driver was able to free himself and escaped unharmed. The SUV was swept away and the driver was able to flag down other cars to warn them about the road missing up ahead. 

Road crews have blocked off the Lind Warden Highway at Roxboro Road on the west side of the road and at Highway 21 on the east side. No traffic will be allowed through the barricades and violators will be cited. 

The Sheriff's Office asks citizens to report any roadway issues to them. 


 

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - President Donald Trump has approved a disaster declaration for eight northern Idaho counties, clearing the way for federal funding to help the region recover from flooding, landslides and other weather-related woes. Bonner, Boundary, Clearwater, Idaho, Kootenai, Latah, Shoshone and Valley counties are included in Friday's disaster declaration. Trump signed a separate disaster declaration for 11 counties in southern Idaho last month. 

    OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) - Gov. Jay Inslee says that Washington state and Mexico are seeking to find more ways to work together on combatting climate change. Inslee, who was in Mexico Friday as part of a trade delegation, signed a 'letter of intent' with Mexico's Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources.

    WASHINGTON (AP) - The New York Times is reporting that the Chinese government "systematically dismantled" CIA spying operations in China starting in late 2010. The Times reports that the Chinese government killed or imprisoned at least a dozen CIA sources over the next two years.      The newspaper cites 10 current and former U.S. officials, who describe the intelligence breach as one of the worst in decades.

    HONOLULU (AP) - A man on a Hawaii-bound flight described as unruly and disheveled was subdued by passengers and a flight attendant who used an airplane drink cart to block him from getting to the front of the jet. He was then immobilized with duct tape in a seat until the plane landed in Honolulu Friday, escorted on the last leg of its journey by two fighter jets.

