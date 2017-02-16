Washouts force road closures in south Spokane County; Detours in place

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

View photos of the weather sent in by viewers, or upload one of your own to share with the rest of us!

Watch the weather as it happens with KHQ's HD Doppler 6i Interactive Radar!

The Spokane County Public Works Department announced Harvard Road between Stringham and Elder has been closed due to a washout.

A detour is in place from Elder and Molter, then onto Stringham Road.

Spokane County also announced Stoughton Road between Larking and Darknell has been closed. A detour is in place from Stoughton to Madison, then from Palouse Highway to Darknell Road.

Additional road closures include:

For information about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions which are constantly updated throughout the day, go to the Spokane County website and subscribe using “Notify Me”.

To receive alerts about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions:

Go to the Spokane County website at http://www.spokanecounty.org Click the “Stay Informed” button Enter your e-mail address to create a profile Under “Notify Me”, find “Public Works – Road Restrictions” Click the email icon to receive an email, or the phone icon to receive a text

To unsubscribe, click on the icon next to the alert you no longer want to receive