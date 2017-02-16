Washouts force road closures in south Spokane County; Detours in - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Washouts force road closures in south Spokane County; Detours in place

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

The Spokane County Public Works Department announced Harvard Road between Stringham and Elder has been closed due to a washout. 

A detour is in place from Elder and Molter, then onto Stringham Road. 

Spokane County also announced Stoughton Road between Larking and Darknell has been closed. A detour is in place from Stoughton to Madison, then from Palouse Highway to Darknell Road. 

Additional road closures include:

For information about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions which are constantly updated throughout the day, go to the Spokane County website and subscribe using “Notify Me”.

RELATED: PHOTOS: 15 feet of road washed out in Adams County
 
To receive alerts about Seasonal and Emergency Road Restrictions:

  1. Go to the Spokane County website at http://www.spokanecounty.org
  2. Click the “Stay Informed” button
  3. Enter your e-mail address to create a profile
  4. Under “Notify Me”, find “Public Works – Road Restrictions”
  5. Click the email icon to receive an email, or the phone icon to receive a text

To unsubscribe, click on the icon next to the alert you no longer want to receive

