SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 16, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -
KHQ Pet of the Week
Date: 2/14/17
Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic MediumHair
Name: Malo (Winner) Impound #: 2017-0634
Color: white with orange Age: Adult
Temperament: Gentle
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Impound
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: Missed out on finding your true love this Valentine’s Day. Come meet Malo a cuddly male that is willing to commit.
Species: Dog/spayed female Breed: lab mix
Name: shadow Impound #: 2016-10074
Color: black Age: four
Temperament: playful
Health Issues: None
Background Information: Brought in
What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any
Additional information: Single female seeks soul mate. Shadow is sweet, playful and happy and is looking for her forever companion. Her likes are going on runs and playing with a ball.