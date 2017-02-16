SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 16, 2017 - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 16, 2017

SPOKANE, Wash. -

KHQ Pet of the Week

Date: 2/14/17

Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic MediumHair

Name: Malo (Winner) Impound #: 2017-0634

Color: white with orange Age: Adult

Temperament: Gentle

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Impound

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Missed out on finding your true love this Valentine’s Day. Come meet Malo a cuddly male that is willing to commit.

Species: Dog/spayed female Breed: lab mix

Name: shadow Impound #: 2016-10074

Color: black Age: four

Temperament: playful

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Single female seeks soul mate. Shadow is sweet, playful and happy and is looking for her forever companion. Her likes are going on runs and playing with a ball.

