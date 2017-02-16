SCRAPS Pets of the Week for February 16, 2017

Post photos & descriptions of a lost or found pet, or browse photos of pets posted by others.

Latest pet of the week at Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service (SCRAPS).

KHQ Pet of the Week

Date: 2/14/17

Species: Cat / male Breed: Domestic MediumHair

Name: Malo (Winner) Impound #: 2017-0634

Color: white with orange Age: Adult

Temperament: Gentle

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Impound

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Missed out on finding your true love this Valentine’s Day. Come meet Malo a cuddly male that is willing to commit.

Species: Dog/spayed female Breed: lab mix

Name: shadow Impound #: 2016-10074

Color: black Age: four

Temperament: playful

Health Issues: None

Background Information: Brought in

What kind of family would this pet do best with? Any

Additional information: Single female seeks soul mate. Shadow is sweet, playful and happy and is looking for her forever companion. Her likes are going on runs and playing with a ball.