State of Emergency declared in Spokane County due to flooding an - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

State of Emergency declared in Spokane County due to flooding and washed out roadways

The washout along Harvard Road The washout along Harvard Road

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Spokane County has declared a state of emergency as heavy rainfall has brought flooding and washed out roads in the area. 

Spokane County has reported four road closures in southeast Spokane County

ROAD CLOSURES: 

  • Palouse Road from US-27 to Jackson
  • Cheney-Plaza Road between Patterson Road and Wells Road
  • Watt Road from North Spangle Road to Yale Road
  • Harvard Road between Stringham Road and Elder Road
  • Stoughton Road between Larking Road and Darknell Road

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

