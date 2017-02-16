State of Emergency declared in Spokane County due to flooding and washed out roadways

Get the latest forecast from the KHQ Weather Authority. Also available: slideshows, personal forecast tools and helpful weather links!

The washout along Harvard Road

Spokane County has declared a state of emergency as heavy rainfall has brought flooding and washed out roads in the area.

Spokane County has reported four road closures in southeast Spokane County .

ROAD CLOSURES:

Palouse Road from US-27 to Jackson

Cheney-Plaza Road between Patterson Road and Wells Road

Watt Road from North Spangle Road to Yale Road

Harvard Road between Stringham Road and Elder Road

Stoughton Road between Larking Road and Darknell Road

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.