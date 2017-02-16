Mad Minute stories from Thursday, February 16th

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) -- You can still pass "Go" and collect $200 on the Monopoly board, but you soon won't be able to do it with the thimble game piece.

Voters have rejected the thimble, an integral part of the game since being added to Monopoly in 1935. The move is part of a campaign to select the next generation of game pieces.

Hashtags, emojis and even a rubber duck may replace dogs, cats and hats in an upcoming version.

Hasbro Inc. is holding a worldwide contest to let people choose the eight tokens to be included in the next generation of the property acquisition game, based on the real streets of Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Winners will be announced March 19, and will be included in games hitting shelves this August.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Authorities say they've arrested a 26-year-old woman accused of performing a sex act inside a Florida courthouse and then posting a video online.

Jacksonville Sheriff's Office records show Brittney Lahcell Jones was arrested Wednesday.

The Florida Times-Union reports Jones and 35-year-old Jeremiah Isiah Robinson had been wanted on a charge of a lascivious act. The newspaper reported a video surfaced online in January showing a woman performing oral sex on a man in front of what appeared to be a courtroom.

The newspaper reported Jones was being arraigned on a drug charge at the time in the Duval County Courthouse. A message on her Twitter account said, "Found a way to get my charges dropped."

Police say Robinson turned himself in. Records don't show whether either has an attorney.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

VIENNA (AP) -- A Viennese cafe owner has a message for customers who dawdle over drinks while charging their cellphones: Pay up.

And Galina Pokorny says that instead of complaining when they see a power charge on their bills, customers should read the menu: "Electricity, 1 euro" is printed there.

Pokorny said Thursday that a quick plug-in remains free at Terassencafe, "but this is meant for people who come in and sit for hours while charging their phones."

Pokorny spoke after Austrian media reported complaints from two women who were charged for charging over wine spritzers. She thinks the fuss will die down and other establishments will follow her example.

She notes the grumbles that greeted cafes starting to charge for serving a glass of water with coffee a few years ago were short-lived.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) -- North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum's preference for wearing jeans got him booted from the state Senate's floor.

Burgum, a Republican software entrepreneur elected in November, had finished posing for a photo with some students on the Senate floor Wednesday when he was asked to leave.

Spokesman Mike Nowatzki says the governor "meant no disrespect to the chamber rules."

Burgum's preference for jeans and sweaters has spurred much grumbling at the Capitol among many male lawmakers who wear a suit and tie when the Legislature is in session.

Burgum also wore jeans at his inauguration last month, when other governors in recent years donned tuxedos or a suit.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

TIRANA, Albania (AP) -- Albanian police say they have arrested a man who allegedly had 1.25 metric tons (1.38 tons) of dried cannabis hidden under his house.

A police statement Thursday said the drugs were found packed in plastic bags and hidden in underground tunnels that the man allegedly had dug under his house in a village in Vlora district, 160 kilometers (100 miles) southwest of the Albanian capital, Tirana.

Police say the drugs were going to be smuggled into Italy.

Authorities in Albania say they destroyed about 2.5 million marijuana plants last year, four times more than the year before. They also reported seizing several metric tons of cannabis at border crossing points or from boats bound for neighboring Italy and Greece.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) -- A South Florida police chief wants two sergeants fired after an investigation revealed they engaged in sex acts while on duty.

Jupiter Police Sgt. Amy Walling and Sgt. Jason VanSteenburgh were once a couple but allegedly parted months ago. An internal investigation revealed Walling performed a sex act on VanSteenburgh while he was on duty. She was off duty at the time. According to the report, she also sent him a partially nude photo of herself while wearing a town police uniform.



The Palm Beach Post reports VanSteenburgh sent her a partially nude photo while wearing a SWAT uniform. He was allegedly protecting the safety of a person whose life was in danger at the time.

Chief Frank J. Kitzerow recommended firing the two sergeants for conduct unbecoming an officer.

The department issued the following statement: "The Jupiter Police Department conducted a thorough Internal Affairs investigation which led to Chief Kitzerow's recommendation for termination of employment of both Sergeant Amy Walling ( 20 years of service) and Sergeant Jason Vansteenburgh (17 ½ years of service).

Chief Kitzerow's Internal Affairs Investigative Conclusion report is currently with the Town Manager for review through the Town of Jupiter's personnel policy process and for determination of concurrence with the Chief's recommendation.

The actions of these individuals do not reflect the culture or organizational values of the Jupiter Police Department."

A message left for one of their attorneys was not immediately returned Tuesday.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(FOX) A plane has hit a deer departing Charlotte-Douglas International Airport Wednesday afternoon, according to FAA officials.

FAA officials said that PSA Airlines 5320, a CRJ 700 aircraft returned to the airport about 12:15 p.m. after declaring an emergency. The crew reported striking a deer on take off from Runway 36 Center shortly before noon.

Forty-four passengers were on board at the time, according to officials with American Airlines. All people on board were evacuated and taken to the airport terminal on airport buses.

The flight was headed to Gulf Port, MS, according to the flight schedule. Airport officials said Runway 18L-36R was closed.The rest of the airport remained open. Runway 18L/36R reopened shortly after 2 p.m.

Fire crews were on scene after fuel from the plane began to leak onto the runway. Fire Chief Justin Field Justin Field said the deer damaged a fuel cell on the right wing of the plane, causing the leak. Crews could be seen spraying down the runway with foam to prevent the fuel from igniting. It took firefighters about 20 minutes to clean up the runway.

Airport officials said large animal strikes are not common. However, the airport property includes thousands of fenced acres and includes vast areas of undeveloped land.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Kansas City Royals left-hander Brian Flynn is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks after falling through a barn roof at his Oklahoma residence.

The Royals said Tuesday that Flynn broke a rib and had three minor vertebrae fractures.

Flynn, who went to Wichita State, had a 2.60 ERA in one start and 35 relief appearances last season, allowing 38 hits in 55 2/3 innings. In 12 relief appearances from July 31-Sept. 6, Flynn did not allow an earned run.

Flynn appeared in just one minor league game in 2015 before a shoulder injury. The Royals acquired Flynn after the 2014 season from the Miami Marlins for pitcher Aaron Crow.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Burgos, Spain - A 64-year-old woman in northern Spain gave birth to twins after receiving fertility treatments in the United States.

The local hospital said in a statement that the twins, a girl and a boy, were delivered by caesarean section after a 37-week pregnancy and are in good health.

In 2012, the woman gave birth to a girl in the same hospital.

Spanish media reports said Thursday that she lost custody of the first daughter in 2014 after a family court found she had been neglectful.

Spanish social services were not immediately available for comment.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Lincoln, IL - Engagements are common on Valentine's day, but for one couple, how they got engaged has been shared across every social media platform.

It's a box every girl dreams of seeing, but Karsyn's box, was a little different.

"Her love for chicken nuggets I'm sure is more than she loves me," said Kristian Helton, who proposed to his girlfriend with a box of chicken nuggets.

"I know this sounds bad," said Karsyn, Kristian's fiancé. "I go to McDonald's a lot and I always get chicken nuggets I won't get anything else."

A love for food that turned into a way Kristian proposed to his now fiancé.

"She has devoted her life to chicken nuggets, so that had to be part of the engagement I mean it was just given," stated Kristian.

"I do like chicken nuggets a lot and I think since he knew that he thought it would be the best way to propose to me," said Karsyn.

The couple met on the fourth of July in 2015.

"We started just talking we exchanged numbers and we started dating actually the very next day," explained Karsyn.

"I texted her I said, 'your mine now,' and she took it as me asking her out and we started dating that next day," added Kristian.

As their love for each other grew, Kristian decided to pop the question one morning day by asking, "will you McMarry me."

"I put the ring in the chicken nugget box, and I used the chicken nugget box as a ring box," explained Kristian. "Then wrote, 'will you McMarry me' in it and she was excited... I think more about the chicken nuggets,"

"I didn't hesitate to say yes because he is obviously the one I want to spend my life with," added Karsyn

Now the couple's photos have gone viral.

"If you have a chicken nugget loving girlfriend then that's how you should propose to her," added Kristian jokingly.

The couple hopes to get married next valentine's day. They told me that McDonalds has even offered to cater their wedding.

