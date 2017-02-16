From four legs to two: history behind the bulldog

Hidden deep on Gonzaga’s campus in the Rare Books Room is a secret history even the biggest Zag fans might not know.

Stephanie Plowman has been looking through documents, photos, and artifacts for over 24 years.

Stephanie says the bulldogs are one of her favorite topics.



”In 1921 the students decided to name themselves the bulldogs because they played tenaciously like bulldogs,” Plowman says.



”The first is teddy, he was actually a bull terrier not an actual bulldog,” she adds.

The number of bulldogs can be a blur, except when you get to Salty- who supposedly bit a referee after he didn’t like a call against the Zags.

Q was the last living mascot to walk the Kennel floor.

Spike is the mascot now.

“Spike is an ambassador for Gonzaga.”

Plough says a person is “more interactive and can meet with people and kids.”

On two legs or four, the stories of the Bulldogs will live on.