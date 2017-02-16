Man survives after being washed off roadway - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man survives after being washed off roadway

Posted: Updated:
ADAMS COUNTY, Wash. -

The wet weather is taking a toll on roads in Adams County, prompting road closures due to washouts. On Lind-Warden Road though, an entire chunk of the road is missing, and this washout happened while a man was driving over it to get to work.

”Saw some mud on the roadway, put my vehicle in four-wheel drive, slowed down and the next thing I know is I’m going into a wall,” says Richard Ledgerwood.

He and his car went down a 15-foot embankment as the road crumbled beneath him, but through it all, this Army vet remained calm.

“That’s what I did, one step at a time,” he says.

He did everything methodically and logically as water rushed into his car. He was able to get the window open, get out, push himself onto the rocks and climb up the embankment. He escaped this brush with death with only a scratch on his finger. But now, it’s difficult for Richard to even think about. He’s just grateful the car was pushed in the current in the way it was otherwise he wouldn’t have been able to make it out.

“Thankful. It’s just a vehicle,” he says. “It’s not me.”

There was something else he’s thankful for too – the flashlight in his pocket. It was pitch dark out and that little light didn’t only save his life. It saved others.

”When I got up on the road I saw a car coming. I said the road's gone. If I hadn't got out of there, he would've been in there too,” he says.

Adams County engineers say it will take weeks to fix the road, but they’re working on a temporary route for people who live near there.  

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:25:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

  • Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries

    Company: Customers may be to blame for Ferris wheel injuries

    Saturday, May 20 2017 3:40 PM EDT2017-05-20 19:40:17 GMT

    PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves.      Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.

    >>

    PORT TOWNSEND, Wash. The company that owns a Ferris wheel three people fell off in Washington state says the riders may have caused the accident themselves.      Ron Burback, president of Oregon-based Funtastic Rides, told The Seattle Times (https://goo.gl/GB30Qj ) that ride operators had asked the three to remain seated while the ride was in motion.

    >>

  • Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Officer on leave, two men charged in bizarre kidnapping

    Friday, May 19 2017 9:30 PM EDT2017-05-20 01:30:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It all started at a small home in North Spokane near Courtland and Nevada. I was there today and spoke with someone leaving the house: but no one was talking about what happened. Sherard Henderson and Jamar Dickerson were both in court Friday and charged with first degree kidnapping. Court documents say the two believed the victim stole fifty thousand dollars in drug money from them. They kidnapped her in an attempt to make her pay.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule

    Airway Heights officials say water flushing on schedule

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:29 AM EDT2017-05-21 04:29:26 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day five of the Airway Heights water crisis. When news broke about the water contamination, Pastor Jenkins couldn't believe it. "Shock, not certain what we needed to do next," the pastor said. Pastor Jenkins and several others started to make plan. They also stocked up on bottled water for his parishioners. "We normally have a fountain and some other resources," he said.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Saturday marks day five of the Airway Heights water crisis. When news broke about the water contamination, Pastor Jenkins couldn't believe it. "Shock, not certain what we needed to do next," the pastor said. Pastor Jenkins and several others started to make plan. They also stocked up on bottled water for his parishioners. "We normally have a fountain and some other resources," he said.

    >>

  • Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

    Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:13 AM EDT2017-05-21 04:13:30 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

    >>

  • Trump presents Saudis with massive arms package

    Trump presents Saudis with massive arms package

    Saturday, May 20 2017 8:38 PM EDT2017-05-21 00:38:54 GMT

    RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump is basking in a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a far cry from the contentious atmosphere he left behind in Washington.      In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom's highest civilian honor, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court.

    >>

    RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump is basking in a royal welcome in Saudi Arabia, a far cry from the contentious atmosphere he left behind in Washington.      In the capital of Riyadh, Saudi King Salman greeted Trump warmly and later presented him with the kingdom's highest civilian honor, a gold medal, during a ceremony at the grand Saudi Royal Court.

    >>
    •   