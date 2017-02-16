Man arrested for Bonners Ferry church fire - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Man arrested for Bonners Ferry church fire

BONNERS FERRY, Idaho -

After a nearly yearlong investigation, the Bonner County Daily Bee reports that deputies have arrested a man for a church arson in Bonners Ferry.

33-year-old Shane Rucker was arrested Thursday on a two-count federal indictment related to the arson fire of St. Ann’s Catholic Church that occurred April 21, 2016.

The indictment was filed in the District of Idaho, and charges Rucker with destruction of religious property and using a fire to damage or destroy religious property.

Rucker is set to make his initial appearance Friday at the federal courthouse in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho.

According to allegations in the indictment, Rucker set fire to the church because of the religious character of the property.

Investigators say that several statues at the church were slashed and defaced.

The church was destroyed as a result of the fire.

