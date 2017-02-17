WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: National Weather Service issues flood w - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: National Weather Service issues flood warning

Flood Warning: Through Friday for Spokane (Hangman Creek), Latah (Palouse River)  and Whitman (Paradise creek) Counties. Rain, snowmelt, and Ice Jams may cause flooding on rivers and urban areas. Extremely cold waters and high waters can push logs and large debris into the river, increasing danger to people and boats. NEVER drive your vehicle through flooded areas. As little as one foot of water on the road can move most vehicles off the road.

Friday: Looks to be our one break in an otherwise very active pattern. We will see areas of morning fog, otherwise Partly sunny skies with temps in the low 40s. 43°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with showers developing by early Saturday morning. 30°

Saturday: A passing cold front on Friday will cool us enough that rain/snow mix showers will be possible on Saturday, maybe even just snow by Saturday night. Little to NO accumulations are expected at this time. Temps in the mid-upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast: The roller coast continues! There will be a chance of rain showers each day through Wednesday. Maybe even a little bit of snow during the overnights depending on timing/temperatures!

 ~Leslie

  • Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

  • Airway Heights' Correctional Industries recalls 319,000 lbs of frozen food due to water contamination

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - Correctional Industries Airway Heights Food Operations, an Airway Heights, Wash. establishment, is recalling approximately 319,000 pounds of frozen meat and poultry products due to water contamination, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

  • Teen arrested in standoff also charged in Hai's Market robbery

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police say a teenager arrested after a 3-hour stand-off in Spokane Valley on Tuesday is also facing charges related to an armed robbery at Hai's Market. Detectives forwarded three felony charges related to last week's Hai's Market robbery to prosecutors. The 16-year-old will face charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault and drive by shooting.

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane police say a teenager arrested after a 3-hour stand-off in Spokane Valley on Tuesday is also facing charges related to an armed robbery at Hai's Market. Detectives forwarded three felony charges related to last week's Hai's Market robbery to prosecutors. The 16-year-old will face charges of first degree robbery, first degree assault and drive by shooting.

