WEATHER AUTHORITY ALERT: National Weather Service issues flood warning

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Wake up with KHQ and The Wake Up Show -- everyday from 7 to 9 a.m.

Flood Warning: Through Friday for Spokane (Hangman Creek), Latah (Palouse River) and Whitman (Paradise creek) Counties. Rain, snowmelt, and Ice Jams may cause flooding on rivers and urban areas. Extremely cold waters and high waters can push logs and large debris into the river, increasing danger to people and boats. NEVER drive your vehicle through flooded areas. As little as one foot of water on the road can move most vehicles off the road.

Friday: Looks to be our one break in an otherwise very active pattern. We will see areas of morning fog, otherwise Partly sunny skies with temps in the low 40s. 43°

Tonight: Mostly cloudy skies with showers developing by early Saturday morning. 30°

Saturday: A passing cold front on Friday will cool us enough that rain/snow mix showers will be possible on Saturday, maybe even just snow by Saturday night. Little to NO accumulations are expected at this time. Temps in the mid-upper 40s.

7 Day Forecast: The roller coast continues! There will be a chance of rain showers each day through Wednesday. Maybe even a little bit of snow during the overnights depending on timing/temperatures!

~Leslie



RELATED:

Man survives after being washed off roadway: http://www.khq.com/story/34527811/man-survives-after-being-washed-off-roadway

FULL WEATHER FORECAST: http://www.khq.com/weather