Washington state man gets life sentence in molestation case

LONGVIEW, Wash. (AP) - A Washington state man convicted of molesting a 4-year-old girl has been sentenced to life in prison.
    
The Daily News reports (http://bit.ly/2m0XlFH) that Ronald Cook was sentenced Tuesday after he was found guilty of molesting the child while still on probation following his previous release from prison.
    
Cook had served 11 years in prison for raping another young girl in 2001. He was considered a level-three sex-offender, the most likely to reoffend.
    
The 54-year-old man from Kelso has a criminal history dating back 25 years, including drug and burglary charges.
    
