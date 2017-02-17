$10,000 reward being offered in Coeur d'Alene cat abuse case - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

$10,000 reward being offered in Coeur d'Alene cat abuse case

by Cory Howard, Executive Producer Interactive, KHQ.com
This is the cat that was found covered in oil. He had to be put down This is the cat that was found covered in oil. He had to be put down
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho -

PETA is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for torturing and dunking a Coeur d'Alene cat in diesel oil. However, $5,750 has also been raised by local residents and business owners, which brings the total reward to $10,750. 

A cat was found in Coeur d'Alene about a week ago covered in oil near Montana Avenue and 13th Street. Veterinarians who worked on the cat said he had oil in his lungs and deep cuts on his neck consistent with a noose. 

RELATED: Police: Cat shot with dart is third such incident

The cat had to be put down. 

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating and PETA is hoping with a reward this substantial, someone who knows something will come forward with information that leads to an arrest. 

"This cat suffered hideously as he was hanged, dunked in diesel oil, and left for dead," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA joins the Coeur d'Alene community in calling for anyone with information about this horrific case to come forward so that whoever tortured this cat can be held accountable."

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Coeur d'Alene police at 208-769-2320.

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

  • Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

  • Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

  • Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

