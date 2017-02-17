$10,000 reward being offered in Coeur d'Alene cat abuse case

This is the cat that was found covered in oil. He had to be put down

PETA is offering a $5000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or person responsible for torturing and dunking a Coeur d'Alene cat in diesel oil . However, $5,750 has also been raised by local residents and business owners, which brings the total reward to $10,750.

A cat was found in Coeur d'Alene about a week ago covered in oil near Montana Avenue and 13th Street. Veterinarians who worked on the cat said he had oil in his lungs and deep cuts on his neck consistent with a noose.

The cat had to be put down.

Coeur d'Alene Police are investigating and PETA is hoping with a reward this substantial, someone who knows something will come forward with information that leads to an arrest.

"This cat suffered hideously as he was hanged, dunked in diesel oil, and left for dead," says PETA Vice President Colleen O'Brien. "PETA joins the Coeur d'Alene community in calling for anyone with information about this horrific case to come forward so that whoever tortured this cat can be held accountable."

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to call Coeur d'Alene police at 208-769-2320.