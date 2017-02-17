UPDATE: Road closures in Spokane County - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

UPDATE: Road closures in Spokane County

Posted: Updated:

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

The following roads have either been closed or are being carefully monitored by road crews in Spokane County due to flooding issues:

Emergency Road Closures:

Thursday, February 16, 2017

  • Harvard Road - from Calumet Rd to Howie Rd   Map
  • Harvard Road - between Elder Rd and Stringham Rd   Detour Route Map
  • Stoughton Road - from Larkin Rd to Darknell Rd   Map
  • Chapman Road - off Hwy 27   Map
  • Roberts Road - from Waverly Rd cut-off to Kelso Rd   Map
  • Bradshaw Road - from Starr Rd to Idaho Stateline   Map
  • Watt Road - from N Spangle Rd to Yale Rd  Map
  • Cheney-Plaza Road - between Patterson Rd and Wells Rd is the primary closed area.  Due to traffic exiting SR-195, road closed signs will be posted
  • on Cheney-Plaza Rd at each intersection to advise drivers.  Intersections of:  SR-195; Wentworth Rd; Babb Rd; Patterson Rd; and Wells              Rd.   Map
  • Randall Road - at Madison Rd intersection  Map


Friday, February 17, 2017

  • Mt Carlton Road - from Hwy 206 to Feehan Rd  Map
  • Kellogg Road - approx. 1 mile off Hwy 206 at end of road  Map
  • Madison Road - from Sillman Rd to Randall Rd  Map
  • Judkins Road - from Forker Rd to Morrison Rd   Map 
  • Colbert Road - from Yale Rd to Boston Rd  Map
  • Ballard Road - from Dartford Dr to Austin Rd  Map
  • Dunn Road - from Woolard Rd to Big Meadows Rd  Map
  • January Drive - from Fruit Vale Rd to West Terrace Dr

Watch areas:

District 1 (north Spokane County)

  • Jackson Rd at Bowman Rd – small washout
  • Colbert Rd at Yale Rd – water across road
  • Big Meadows from Wild Rose Rd to Madison Rd – deep water running across road

District 2 (southeast Spokane County)

  • Calumet Road between Marsh Rd to Campbell Rd
  • Harvard Rd between Calumet Rd to Hoxie Rd
  • Prairie View Rd at Old 195 – water across intersection
  • Old 195 between Spangle-Waverly Rd and Prairie View Rd – 4 areas of water across road
  • Elder Rd at Harvard Rd – soon to be under water
  • Rohwer Rd at Spangle-Waverly Rd – water over road
  • Sharon Rd at Stevens Creek Rd - radius washed out by culvert – coned off
  • North Pine Creek Rd approximately 1 mile south of Spangle-Waverly Rd – water cross road
  • Cheney-Spangle Rd and Wentworth Rd – water cross road
  • Philleo Lake Road ¼  AND ½ mile north of Cheney-Spangle – water across road
  • Valley Chapel Rd between Baker and
  • Paradise Rd at Dunn Rd – water across road
  • Powers Rd off Sherman Rd – water across road
  • Molter Rd between Rockford-Idaho Rd and Hoxie Rd. – water running across road
  • Downing Rd south off Cheney-Spangle Rd – water running down road
  • Elder Rd at Jackson Rd
  • Darknell Rd at Rattlers Run Rd

District 3 (west Spokane County)

  • White Rd from Hwy. 902 to Craig Rd
  • Lance Hill Rd from Hwy. 904 to Pine Springs Rd
  • Harrison Rd at Cornwall Rd
  • Stangland Road off Fancher Rd – water running over road
  • Richland Rd between Hayford Rd and Strawberry St

District 4 (Valley, Mt. Spokane foothills and Liberty Lake)

  • Bill Gulch is washing out about ½ mile in from highway 206. It has been put together but will require constant maintenance.
  • Scribner and Scribner branch, we are watching those.
  • Chapman and 44th, there is water over the road
  • Temple off of Forker large volume off water
  • Foothills off of Forker, again large volume of water
  • Jacobs off of Forker
  • Miner off of highway 206
  • Jamieson, East end of road
  • Liberty Dr, in Liberty Lake
  • East Newman Lake Dr between Starr Rd and the resort.

OPEN: 

  • Palouse Road OPEN!!!
  • Palouse Road - north of Fairfield, WA, between Jackson Rd and Hwy 27

    •   