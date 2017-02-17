Speeding bill headed to Idaho Senate - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Speeding bill headed to Idaho Senate

Posted: Updated:
BOISE, Idaho -

(AP) - Legislation allowing drivers to speed while passing other vehicles on some highways faced few road bumps getting out of the Idaho House.
    
House members voted 60-5 Friday to allow drivers to go 15 mph over the speed limit while passing fellow drivers on two-lane highways. The bill would only apply to roads with a 55 mph speed zone or higher. Drivers still would not be allowed to speed while passing on freeways.
    
Rep. Lance Clow, a Republican from Twin Falls, says his measure has received mostly positive feedback from law enforcement agencies.
    
HB 132 now goes to the Senate for approval.

2/17/2017 11:13:53 AM (GMT -8:00)

