Diaper heist: Police recover 600 more boxes of diapers stolen from truck

(AP) - Rhode Island police have recovered more than half a load of diapers stolen from a delivery truck but are still looking to pin down the location of the rest.



State police say they recovered 600 boxes of the diapers from a private home in Cranston on Friday after recovering 900 boxes from a Providence storefront on Thursday.



Each box holds about 100 diapers and retails for roughly $40.



Police say driver Aubrey Bettis, of Providence, sold the $90,000 worth of diapers instead of delivering them to an Amazon distribution facility in Fall River, Massachusetts, this month.



Bettis and Damon Martin, of Coventry, were arraigned on larceny charges. A defense lawyer hasn't commented.



Police say they are seeking a third suspect.

2/17/2017 2:16:33 PM (GMT -8:00)