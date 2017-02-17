Highway 2 at Bear Lake reopened after serious crash

Washington State Patrol has reopened both lanes of Highway 2 at Bear Lake following a serious injury collision that blocked both directions of traffic for several hours Friday afternoon.

71-year-old Ronnie G Bowlan and passenger 76-year-old Jim Bowlan were driving northbound when a driver crossed the center line and hit them head on.

Troopers say the driver that hit the Bowlans was 66-year-old Timothy P Koenig.

Troopers say the cause of the crash was inattention and Koenig was charged with negligent driving.

Everyone involved in the crash was taken to the hospital and treated for their injuries.

No word on their condition at this time.