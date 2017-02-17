Neighbors helping neighbors during flooding

Backyards flooded, trucks underwater, and roads washed out.

Those were some of the problems neighbors had to deal with Friday morning when Little Deep Creek jumped its banks.

"I'm trying to simply get the water to go down so it doesn't get right up to the edge of the house so that's what any homeowner would do," said homeowner Steven Gady.

Little Deep Creek runs through part of Steven’s property which has been in his family for generations.

"My roots are here and that's why I know it's the third hundred year flood in 15 years which the probability of that occurring is almost nothing," Steven said.

With county crews scrambling to divert traffic from ever-more washed-out roads, - Steven was left reliant on the goodwill of those around him.

“I’m just appreciated with the help of some of my neighbors but that's what a neighbor does to help you," said Steven.

KHQ spoke with the Regional Emergency Management Office and they said at this time very little can be done to divert the flow of little deep creek to prevent more damage.

In other words, Mother Nature is in charge.