Neighbors helping neighbors during flooding - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Neighbors helping neighbors during flooding

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

Backyards flooded, trucks underwater, and roads washed out.

Those were some of the problems neighbors had to deal with Friday morning when Little Deep Creek jumped its banks.

"I'm trying to simply get the water to go down so it doesn't get right up to the edge of the house so that's what any homeowner would do," said homeowner Steven Gady.

Little Deep Creek runs through part of Steven’s property which has been in his family for generations.

"My roots are here and that's why I know it's the third hundred year flood in 15 years which the probability of that occurring is almost nothing," Steven said. 

With county crews scrambling to divert traffic from ever-more washed-out roads, - Steven was left reliant on the goodwill of those around him.

“I’m just appreciated with the help of some of my neighbors but that's what a neighbor does to help you," said Steven.  

KHQ spoke with the Regional Emergency Management Office and they said at this time very little can be done to divert the flow of little deep creek to prevent more damage.

In other words, Mother Nature is in charge. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park

    Saturday, May 20 2017 7:25 PM EDT2017-05-20 23:25:42 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.

    >>

  • Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges

    Sunday, May 21 2017 12:31 PM EDT2017-05-21 16:31:58 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:56:47 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

  • Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:55:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>
    •   