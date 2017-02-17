Neighbors helping neighbors during flooding

Neighbors helping neighbors during floodingPosted: Updated:
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.>>
Police investigating early morning shooting at Manito Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane Police say an early morning shooting at Manito Park has sent two people to the hospital Saturday. Police responded to a shooting call just before 2:30 a.m. It happened near the duck pond.>>
Police: Fight call ends in arrest for multiple drug charges
SPOKANE, Wash. - Police say a 48-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning for multiple felonies after they responded to a call of a fight between a dating couple. Early Sunday morning, around 12:30 a.m. patrol officers responded to the 500 block of W. Sinto. The caller told police two people were fighting that were in a relationship and one of them may have had a gun or a knife.>>
Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse
The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse. The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.>>
Man shot in face while waiting to cross the road in Yakima
YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) - The Yakima County Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot in the face while waiting at a crosswalk. Deputies were called to the area near Highway 97 at about 7:15 p.m. Saturday. The 24-year-old victim was from the Toppenish, Washington, area.>>
Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.>>
Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.>>
Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues.>>
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.>>
Spokanites savor spring sunshine
SPOKANE, Wash. - The weather on Sunday is what we’ve all been waiting for. The flowers at Manito Park are popping up and people are all over enjoying the sunshine. “Work all week and come home on the weekends and have time to do stuff with your families it's awesome. I mean we've had such a long winter. So it's really great to have this weather,” says Patrick Lowden.>>
Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.>>
In case you missed it: 2017 Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade
SPOKANE, Wash. - Since 1938 the mission of Spokane's Lilac Festival Armed Forces Torchlight Parade has been to honor the military, recognize youth and highlight the Inland Northwest. If you missed any of the Armed Forces Torchlight Parade on Saturday you can watch the whole thing again via the video player above.>>
Trump lavishes praise on Saudis, but silent on human rights
RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) - President Donald Trump has lavished praise on Saudi Arabia during his visit to the desert kingdom, calling the country "magnificent." But he's stayed silent on Saudi Arabia's abysmal human rights record, cementing his willingness to set aside human rights as a principal foreign policy. He told Saudi leaders and the heads of other countries in the region that he wasn't there to "lecture" them.>>
UN Security Council to consult on N Korea missile: diplomats
UNITED NATIONS (AP) - U.N. diplomats say the Security Council will hold urgent consultations on the latest North Korea missile test. The council diplomats say the closed discussion was requested by the United States, Japan and South Korea and will take place Tuesday. The diplomats spoke on condition of anonymity because the meeting hasn't been officially announced.>>
Bond increased for man charged in lethal meth case
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho (AP) - A judge has increased the bond for a Spokane, Washington, man charged with forcing the grandson of a former Post Falls, Idaho, mayor to ingest a lethal dose of methamphetamine.>>
Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse
The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse. The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.>>
