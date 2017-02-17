Hundreds of Mexicans protest with 'human wall' on US border

(AP) - Hundreds of people in the Mexican border city of Ciudad Juarez have gathered on the edge of the Rio Grande river to form a "human wall" to protest U.S. President Donald Trump's plans for a wall between the countries.



The demonstrators held aloft on Friday colorful swatches of cloth and waved to the residents of the neighboring city of El Paso, Texas.



Organizers said a friendly, human wall meant to join the two cities was better than a wall of steel or concrete to divide them.



Former presidential candidate Cuauhtemoc Cardenas said: "We have, as it is being demonstrated here, many friends also on the other side of the river, on the other side where they intend to build this wall that will never separate two friendly peoples."

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

2/17/2017 4:53:25 PM (GMT -8:00)