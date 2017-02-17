Spokane teen gets surprise of a lifetime - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane teen gets surprise of a lifetime

by Joe McHale, KHQ Local News Reporter
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. -

Meet Gracie Rowe, a young woman that watches The Ellen DeGeneres Show not just for laughs... but for hope.

Gracie was born in India. When she was two - she was adopted by a couple in Olympia. But after bouncing back-and-forth for a decade - Gracie’s parents sent her to Hutton - an extended foster home in Spokane Valley.

It took some time, but Gracie eventually for the first time in her life started to feel like she was home.

Gracie’s house mom - Suzzie Price says this once shy girl is now a strong leader. She says Gracie is always willing to spend time with others - except for one specific hour of the day- during The Ellen Show.

Relaxing on the couch - watching her favorite TV show - you might call her Ellen’s biggest fan.

“It's nice to be able to just laugh and forget all the stress from homework and all these expectations in life and just kind of like this is my time to laugh and just relax,” Gracie says.

On top of Ellen’s quirky and lovable attitude…Gracie’s favorite thing about the Emmy winning TV-host is her kindness toward others.

“She fills everything with happiness, and love, and she's all for equality and I think that's really good,” Gracie says.

A few weeks ago, Gracie was hanging out at Sutton when she got a well-deserved surprise. After hundreds of hours on this couch, Gracie is finally heading to Los Angeles to watch Ellen in person.

“I am so excited I am screaming on the inside,” says Gracie.

Gracie’s episode of Ellen is set to air sometime next week. 

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

  • Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

    The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.      The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

  • Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

  • Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

