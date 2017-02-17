Spokane teen gets surprise of a lifetime

Meet Gracie Rowe, a young woman that watches The Ellen DeGeneres Show not just for laughs... but for hope.

Gracie was born in India. When she was two - she was adopted by a couple in Olympia. But after bouncing back-and-forth for a decade - Gracie’s parents sent her to Hutton - an extended foster home in Spokane Valley.

It took some time, but Gracie eventually for the first time in her life started to feel like she was home.

Gracie’s house mom - Suzzie Price says this once shy girl is now a strong leader. She says Gracie is always willing to spend time with others - except for one specific hour of the day- during The Ellen Show.

Relaxing on the couch - watching her favorite TV show - you might call her Ellen’s biggest fan.

“It's nice to be able to just laugh and forget all the stress from homework and all these expectations in life and just kind of like this is my time to laugh and just relax,” Gracie says.

On top of Ellen’s quirky and lovable attitude…Gracie’s favorite thing about the Emmy winning TV-host is her kindness toward others.

“She fills everything with happiness, and love, and she's all for equality and I think that's really good,” Gracie says.

A few weeks ago, Gracie was hanging out at Sutton when she got a well-deserved surprise. After hundreds of hours on this couch, Gracie is finally heading to Los Angeles to watch Ellen in person.

“I am so excited I am screaming on the inside,” says Gracie.

Gracie’s episode of Ellen is set to air sometime next week.