Panhandle Health District confirms one case of mumps in North Idaho

The Panhandle Health District has confirmed one case of mumps in a North Idaho adult over 50 years old.

According to the health district, no local spread of mumps from this case has been identified, and the individual is no longer contagious.

There is little risk of getting the mumps because most people have immunity through vaccination.

Due to the recent laboratory-confirmed mumps cases and active outbreaks of mumps in Spokane County, the Health District is advising residents to review immunization records to confirm that they are up to date with their measles-mumps-rubella (MMR) vaccine.