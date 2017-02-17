Response times won't be hindered by closed roads

"It floods every year but never this bad. We've only seen it this bad just a few times," said Larry Wheeler.

Spokane Fire District 4 is responsible for all the lives living within 360 square miles. The problem is, more and more of that acreage is being covered with water.

"We are just looking at alternate routes. Our number one thing right now is eight out of ten calls are usually medical and so that's what we are trying to come up with all of our plans for medical response," said Battalion Chief Vince Speziale

In case of medical emergencies vehicles like this brush unit will respond because of its lighter weight and its durability but that is not the only tool in the fire department's arsenal

"We’ve got portable pumps and we can come in and start pumping out things if we can to try and minimize the damage," Chief Speziale said.

County crews are in constant contact with first responders giving them updates throughout the day about what roads are closed due to the flooding.

Please seek alternate routes if the road you are traveling on is covered in water.