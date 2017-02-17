Response times won't be hindered by closed roads - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Response times won't be hindered by closed roads

Posted: Updated:
by Peter Maxwell, Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. -

"It floods every year but never this bad. We've only seen it this bad just a few times," said Larry Wheeler.

Spokane Fire District 4 is responsible for all the lives living within 360 square miles. The problem is, more and more of that acreage is being covered with water.

"We are just looking at alternate routes. Our number one thing right now is eight out of ten calls are usually medical and so that's what we are trying to come up with all of our plans for medical response," said Battalion Chief Vince Speziale 

In case of medical emergencies vehicles like this brush unit will respond because of its lighter weight and its durability but that is not the only tool in the fire department's arsenal

"We’ve got portable pumps and we can come in and start pumping out things if we can to try and minimize the damage," Chief Speziale said. 

 County crews are in constant contact with first responders giving them updates throughout the day about what roads are closed due to the flooding.

Please seek alternate routes if the road you are traveling on is covered in water. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

  • Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

    Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:14:52 GMT

    The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.      The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

    >>

    The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.      The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:56:47 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

  • Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:55:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>
    •   