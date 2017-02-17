Spokane County crews stretched thin monitoring flooding

It's the 2017 melt off where some neighborhoods are now underwater, and streams and creeks have over run their banks.

Spokane County says crews are stretched thin. They have everyone working right now, even people who are normally on the desk.

If you have other worries like potholes, that's going to have to wait because of the state of emergency declared in Spokane County. "All of our crews are dedicated to the emergency," said Robert Keneally, Spokane County Maintenance & Operations Superintendent.

The emergency is loud and clear. The water is a threat to drivers safety and has the potential to wreck property.

Public Works crews have about 100 people out checking the streets. "We have 2,500 miles of roads and we have to check them all," said Keneally.

The road closures are constantly changing online with more being added to a growing list. Crews are checking for water over the roadways, how deep it is, and the erosion it might be creating. "We have crews coming in over the weekend. We'll do whatever it takes," said Keneally.

