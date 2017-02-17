Spokane man to host town hall for congresswoman

“When I created the event I thought 30 of my good friends would show, but now there are 30 people attending on Facebook and over 100 people saying they are interested,” host Samuel Nehemiah Smith says.

The space has been rented, the time is set, and the invitations have been sent. Smith says he is just waiting for one special RSVP from Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Who: The people of Spokane invite Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers

What: “I am hosting a town hall and the Congresswoman is invited. Whether or not she shows up, I will be there ready to take some notes and transmit the concerns of the people to her,” Smith writes on Facebook.

When: February 22nd, 6pm-8pm

Where: downtown Spokane Library, Meeting Room 1A on the ground floor

Why: “My best case scenario would be to pack the venue out with people who want to communicate in a respectful manner and for her to show up and to be ready to engage,” Smith says.

“I certainly will be disappointed if not because there are people who clearly want to be heard,” Smith adds.

His main goal is “to make this respectful event and have some communication.”

When KHQ reached out to McMorris Rodgers’ office, to find out if she will be there and this is the response we were given:

"This week, Rep. McMorris Rodgers will spend time with people across Eastern Washington to discuss a number of important issues, including strengthening Medicaid and our health care system; promoting transportation projects; supporting accessible housing for people with disabilities; hearing from veterans and a Gold Star family about VA reform; and brainstorming with the NAACP to find common ground and promote peaceful communities."

--Molly Drenkard, Spokeswoman for Rep. McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)

Whether Congresswoman accepts the invitation or not, you can be sure room 1A of the downtown Spokane Public Library will be packed with people.