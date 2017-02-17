Spokane man to host town hall for congresswoman - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Spokane man to host town hall for congresswoman

Posted: Updated:
by Morgan Marum, KHQ Local News Reporter
Connect
SPOKANE, Wash. -

“When I created the event I thought 30 of my good friends would show, but now there are 30 people attending on Facebook and over 100 people saying they are interested,” host Samuel Nehemiah Smith says.

The space has been rented, the time is set, and the invitations have been sent. Smith says he is just waiting for one special RSVP from Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers.

Who: The people of Spokane invite Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers

What: “I am hosting a town hall and the Congresswoman is invited. Whether or not she shows up, I will be there ready to take some notes and transmit the concerns of the people to her,” Smith writes on Facebook.

            When: February 22nd, 6pm-8pm

            Where: downtown Spokane Library, Meeting Room 1A on the ground floor

Why: “My best case scenario would be to pack the venue out with people who want to communicate in a respectful manner and for her to show up and to be ready to engage,” Smith says.

“I certainly will be disappointed if not because there are people who clearly want to be heard,” Smith adds.

His main goal is “to make this respectful event and have some communication.”

When KHQ reached out to McMorris Rodgers’ office, to find out if she will be there and this is the response we were given:

"This week, Rep. McMorris Rodgers will spend time with people across Eastern Washington to discuss a number of important issues, including strengthening Medicaid and our health care system; promoting transportation projects; supporting accessible housing for people with disabilities; hearing from veterans and a Gold Star family about VA reform; and brainstorming with the NAACP to find common ground and promote peaceful communities."

--Molly Drenkard, Spokeswoman for Rep. McMorris Rodgers (WA-05)

Whether Congresswoman accepts the invitation or not, you can be sure room 1A of the downtown Spokane Public Library will be packed with people.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

  • Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

    Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:14:52 GMT

    The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.      The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

    >>

    The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.      The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:56:47 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

  • Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:55:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>
    •   