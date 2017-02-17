Crews may look to FEMA for flooding help

Spokane County is in the midst of a serious issue after they declared a state of emergency with floodwaters rushing into neighborhoods and burying cars underwater.

But what exactly does a state of emergency mean? It gives the county the chance to ask for federal dollars to help pay for some of the damage. It also helps the county to hire contractors and get the roads fixed faster.

County crews say they are stretched thin but so far, they are able to handle it.

The county says they anticipate financial assistance from FEMA at some point. They're taking pictures of what's happening to the roads to submit to FEMA.

At this time, there is no way of knowing how much money FEMA would give the county, until the county turns in paper work after they’ve seen the kind of damage created from the floodwaters.

Robert Keneally, the Maintenance & Operations Superintendent with Spokane County says that so far it's been a costly winter. The county has almost reached their budget of $3.5 million.