Hometown Hero hits close to home, saving one of KHQ’s own

This week’s Hometown Hero hits close to home for KHQ.

We had an emergency at our station, almost losing one of our coworkers.

Another coworker, along with a dispatcher, stepped in and saved the day- and literally saved a life.

“Sylvia, my coworker, had been sick most of the week. Just not feeling well. She thought she had a pinch in her back but it was a pinched rib,” said Polly Devoignes.

Sick, yes. But worse than anyone could have imagined.

“I came back to check on her she was in her office... And right as I got to the door I saw her. Her body started shaking and her head lean back and eyes rolled back. She was going back,” Polly said.

Polly called 9-1-1 and was there as our coworker and friend Sylvia went into cardiac arrest.

“I had informed Lance and she had stopped breathing and he informed me that I would have to start compressions,” Polly said.

For nearly five minutes, Polly performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived to help, and with her on the phone coaching her through CPR was Lance Strite.

“Something with the call just didn’t seem right. So normally we would disconnect, but I stayed on the phone,” said Lance.

Without Lance's coaching, Sylvia may not be here today.

“You know, early CPR and compressions are extremely important. As soon as she said she wasn’t breathing, immediately starting CPR is what saved her,” Lance said.

A happy ending for all involved and two deserving heroes that day.

“To me it’s always been part of my job and to help people and I just do that the best that I can,” said Lance.

A big thank you to Lance for being on the other end of that phone call.

Without his help and poise, the outcome could have been much different.