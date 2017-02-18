Hometown Hero hits close to home, saving one of KHQ’s own - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Hometown Hero hits close to home, saving one of KHQ’s own

Posted: Updated:
by Ryan Overton, KHQ Weather Authority
Bio
Connect
Biography
SPOKANE, Wash. -

This week’s Hometown Hero hits close to home for KHQ.

We had an emergency at our station, almost losing one of our coworkers.

Another coworker, along with a dispatcher, stepped in and saved the day- and literally saved a life.

“Sylvia, my coworker, had been sick most of the week. Just not feeling well. She thought she had a pinch in her back but it was a pinched rib,” said Polly Devoignes.  

Sick, yes. But worse than anyone could have imagined.

“I came back to check on her she was in her office... And right as I got to the door I saw her. Her body started shaking and her head lean back and eyes rolled back. She was going back,” Polly said.  

Polly called 9-1-1 and was there as our coworker and friend Sylvia went into cardiac arrest.

“I had informed Lance and she had stopped breathing and he informed me that I would have to start compressions,” Polly said.   

For nearly five minutes, Polly performed chest compressions until paramedics arrived to help, and with her on the phone coaching her through CPR was Lance Strite.   

“Something with the call just didn’t seem right. So normally we would disconnect, but I stayed on the phone,” said Lance.

Without Lance's coaching, Sylvia may not be here today. 

“You know, early CPR and compressions are extremely important. As soon as she said she wasn’t breathing, immediately starting CPR is what saved her,” Lance said.

A happy ending for all involved and two deserving heroes that day.

“To me it’s always been part of my job and to help people and I just do that the best that I can,” said Lance. 

A big thank you to Lance for being on the other end of that phone call.

Without his help and poise, the outcome could have been much different. 

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

  • Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

    Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse

    Sunday, May 21 2017 4:14 PM EDT2017-05-21 20:14:52 GMT

    The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.      The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

    >>

    The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse.      The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Airway Heights businesses adjusting as water crisis continues

    Sunday, May 21 2017 9:56 PM EDT2017-05-22 01:56:47 GMT

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

    AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash.- The city of Airway Heights is still flushing out contaminated water out of their system. The city says they’ll be done with that process Monday morning, and then they’ll be able to send a sample for testing. The contamination likely came from two chemicals found in a firefighting foam that Fairchild Air Force base used to use.

    >>

  • Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries

    Sunday, May 21 2017 8:55 PM EDT2017-05-22 00:55:51 GMT

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

    COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues. 

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>
    •   