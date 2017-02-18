Flu deaths on the rise in Idaho; officials urge vaccination

Flu deaths are on the rise in Idaho, and state health officials are warning residents to get vaccinated and take other precautions against influenza.

Idaho's state flu surveillance coordinator, Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, says so far this season 47 flu-related deaths have been reported. That makes this year the most severe flu season since 2000.

Tengelsen says the flu season is far from over, and it's not too late to get vaccinated, which provides the best protection form the illness.

Most people recover from the flu after a few days, but some people develop serious complications. Every year about 36,000 people in the U.S. die from flu-related causes, and another 200,000 are hospitalized.

Children under age 5, adults 65 and older, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions are most at risk.

