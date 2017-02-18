Flu deaths on the rise in Idaho; officials urge vaccination - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Flu deaths on the rise in Idaho; officials urge vaccination

Posted: Updated:
BOISE, Idaho -

Flu deaths are on the rise in Idaho, and state health officials are warning residents to get vaccinated and take other precautions against influenza.

Idaho's state flu surveillance coordinator, Dr. Leslie Tengelsen, says so far this season 47 flu-related deaths have been reported. That makes this year the most severe flu season since 2000.

Tengelsen says the flu season is far from over, and it's not too late to get vaccinated, which provides the best protection form the illness.

Most people recover from the flu after a few days, but some people develop serious complications. Every year about 36,000 people in the U.S. die from flu-related causes, and another 200,000 are hospitalized.

Children under age 5, adults 65 and older, pregnant women and people with certain medical conditions are most at risk.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing

    Sunday, May 21 2017 5:45 PM EDT2017-05-21 21:45:55 GMT

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

    BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence.  Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.

    >>

  • WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral

    Sunday, May 21 2017 7:13 PM EDT2017-05-21 23:13:48 GMT

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

    LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.

    >>

  • Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog

    Monday, May 22 2017 3:03 PM EDT2017-05-22 19:03:45 GMT

    KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report

  • Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>

  • Man dies in California botulism outbreak from nacho-cheese

    Man dies in California botulism outbreak from nacho-cheese

    Monday, May 22 2017 6:26 PM EDT2017-05-22 22:26:29 GMT

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station. Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is 10 people sickened by the cheese dip.      Authorities did not identify the dead man.

    >>

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station. Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is 10 people sickened by the cheese dip.      Authorities did not identify the dead man.

    >>

  • Deputies: Cyclist hit by minivan has life-threatening injuries

    Deputies: Cyclist hit by minivan has life-threatening injuries

    Monday, May 22 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-05-22 22:14:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County traffic investigators say a bicyclist was hit by a minivan Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.  Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Dishman Mica north of Madison. Deputies at the scene learned the minivan, traveling south on Dishman Mica, struck the southbound bicycle traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County traffic investigators say a bicyclist was hit by a minivan Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.  Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Dishman Mica north of Madison. Deputies at the scene learned the minivan, traveling south on Dishman Mica, struck the southbound bicycle traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.

    >>

  • Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

    Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site

    Monday, May 22 2017 5:25 PM EDT2017-05-22 21:25:18 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Workers have placed a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel filled with radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.      The U.S. Department of Energy said workers finished installing the cover over the weekend at the former plutonium production site near Richland, Washington. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Workers have placed a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel filled with radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.      The U.S. Department of Energy said workers finished installing the cover over the weekend at the former plutonium production site near Richland, Washington. 

    >>
    •   