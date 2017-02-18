Trump interviewing 2 candidates for adviser job

President Donald Trump is interviewing John Bolton, the former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, and Army Lt. Gen. H.R. McMaster for the job of national security adviser.



A White House official says both meetings will take place this weekend at the president's private club in South Florida.



Trump is scrambling to fill the vacancy left by the firing of National Security Adviser Michael Flynn last week. The president has also expressed interest in former CIA Director David Petraeus, though Petraeus has not been interviewed by the president since Flynn's forced resignation, according to the official.



The official was not authorized to discuss the interview process publicly and insisted on anonymity.



-By Julie Pace

