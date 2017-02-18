Voluntary evacuations asked in California town

A Pacific storm parked itself over Southern California and unloaded, opening sinkholes and leading to the deaths of at least two people.



The storm also affected areas farther north that have been lashed by rain for days.



Northwest of Sacramento, the Colusa County Sheriff's Office called for voluntary evacuations in Maxwell because of reports that rising water levels were threatening homes Saturday morning.



Video showed roads turned into streams of brown water that lapped at doorsteps but no injuries were reported.



Elsewhere, a man was found dead in a submerged vehicle Victorville, and in the Los Angeles area, a man was electrocuted when a tree downed power lines that hit his car.



The storm was expected to last until Saturday afternoon in Southern California..

