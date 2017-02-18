James Earl Jones, Donald Glover cast in 'Lion King' remake

James Earl Jones, Donald Glover cast in 'Lion King' remakePosted: Updated:
Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>
-
Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing
Searchers return to campsite where toddler went missing
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.>>
BOISE, Idaho (AP) - Almost two years after a toddler disappeared during a camping trip with his family, investigators plan to return to the campsite to search for new evidence. Lemhi County Sheriff Steve Penner told KTVB-TV last week that deputies will return to the campground outside of Leadore, Idaho once the weather improves.>>
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
WATCH: Mom's video warning others of tick paralysis goes viral
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.>>
LA GRANDE, Ore. - We've told you about tick paralysis before on KHQ, but one Oregon mother's scary video of her daughter showing the effects of tick paralysis has gone viral on Facebook since it was first posted last week.>>
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.>>
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.>>
Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites
Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites
KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.>>
KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.>>
Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries
Small plane crash lands at Coeur d'Alene Airport; no injuries
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Deputies and fire crews from Northern Lakes Fire department responded to a report of an airplane in distress around 4 p.m. It was reported to the Coeur d'Alene Airport by the pilot, identified as 62-year-old James T. Ostrich from Redding, California, that he had a possible landing gear issues.>>
Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse
Police investigate after infant found in car with no pulse
The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse. The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.>>
The Caldwell Police Department is investigating after a 5-month-old baby girl was found in a car without pulse. The Idaho Statesman reports that someone called the police at about 4 p.m. Saturday to report that an infant had been left in a car and didn't have a pulse. Police arrived at the scene- the area of a car dealership, a tire store and other businesses - and confirmed the baby was unresponsive.>>
Top Stories from KHQHomeMore>>
-
How to protect yourself during tick season
How to protect yourself during tick season
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Now is the time when you're going to be outdoors more, which makes us more susceptible to ticks, and you're not going to just find them in the woods. Shocking video of a young Oregon girl struggling to stand has gone viral. Evelyn Lewis was diagnosed with tick paralysis.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - Now is the time when you're going to be outdoors more, which makes us more susceptible to ticks, and you're not going to just find them in the woods. Shocking video of a young Oregon girl struggling to stand has gone viral. Evelyn Lewis was diagnosed with tick paralysis.>>
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
Spokane cat is probably bigger than your dog
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.>>
KHQ.COM - An average house cat weighs between 7-10 pounds but one Spokane woman has a cat whose size is almost unheard of. Out of the corner of your eye, Ollie might be mistaken for a dog... he's that big! Not your normal house cat, Ollie is a Savannah cat, a hybrid breed that's a cross between a serval cat and a domestic cat. So while it's not surprising that he's bigger than a domestic cat, his size is still shocking.>>
City of Airway Heights nearly finished flushing contaminated water
City of Airway Heights nearly finished flushing contaminated water
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights has flushed more than 8 million gallons of contaminated water from their system as of Monday afternoon. Incident Commander and Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger, says there is a small amount of water remaining, but the system should be completely flushed by Tuesday morning.>>
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. - The City of Airway Heights has flushed more than 8 million gallons of contaminated water from their system as of Monday afternoon. Incident Commander and Fire Chief, Mitch Metzger, says there is a small amount of water remaining, but the system should be completely flushed by Tuesday morning.>>
Second suspect in Bo Kirk murder case pleads not guilty
Second suspect in Bo Kirk murder case pleads not guilty
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The second man accused of carjacking and murdering a Post Falls father on his way home from work to take his family out for ice cream appeared in court Monday. Justin Booth faces a laundry list of felony charges related to Bo Kirk’s murder including arson and robbery.>>
COEUR D'ALENE, Idaho - The second man accused of carjacking and murdering a Post Falls father on his way home from work to take his family out for ice cream appeared in court Monday. Justin Booth faces a laundry list of felony charges related to Bo Kirk’s murder including arson and robbery.>>
UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion
UK police: 19 dead at Ariana Grande concert after explosion
LONDON (AP) - Update: Manchester Police released further details about an explosion at an Ariana Grande Concert Monday. Police say just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. So far 19 people have been confirmed dead with about 50 others injured.>>
LONDON (AP) - Update: Manchester Police released further details about an explosion at an Ariana Grande Concert Monday. Police say just after 10:30 p.m. Monday, police were called to reports of an explosion at Manchester Arena. So far 19 people have been confirmed dead with about 50 others injured.>>
Fairchild AFB to hold public meeting on contamination
Fairchild AFB to hold public meeting on contamination
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says they will be hosting a Water Contamination Public meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the Medical Lake High School gymnasium. Experts will be on hand from Fairchild, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Environmental Protection Agency and Spokane Regional Health District to provide additional information and address questions and concerns.>>
FAIRCHILD AIR FORCE BASE, Wash. - Fairchild Air Force Base says they will be hosting a Water Contamination Public meeting on Tuesday, May 23, at 6 p.m. in the Medical Lake High School gymnasium. Experts will be on hand from Fairchild, the Air Force Civil Engineer Center, Environmental Protection Agency and Spokane Regional Health District to provide additional information and address questions and concerns.>>
Man dies in California botulism outbreak from nacho-cheese
Man dies in California botulism outbreak from nacho-cheese
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station. Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is 10 people sickened by the cheese dip. Authorities did not identify the dead man.>>
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - California authorities say one man is dead in an apparent botulism outbreak stemming from nacho-cheese dip sold at a gas station. Health officials on Monday confirmed one death among what the state says is 10 people sickened by the cheese dip. Authorities did not identify the dead man.>>
Deputies: Cyclist hit by minivan has life-threatening injuries
Deputies: Cyclist hit by minivan has life-threatening injuries
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County traffic investigators say a bicyclist was hit by a minivan Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Dishman Mica north of Madison. Deputies at the scene learned the minivan, traveling south on Dishman Mica, struck the southbound bicycle traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. - Spokane County traffic investigators say a bicyclist was hit by a minivan Monday morning and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. Deputies responded around 8:30 a.m. to Dishman Mica north of Madison. Deputies at the scene learned the minivan, traveling south on Dishman Mica, struck the southbound bicycle traveling on the shoulder of the roadway.>>
Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site
Crews cover partially-collapsed tunnel at nuclear site
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Workers have placed a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel filled with radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The U.S. Department of Energy said workers finished installing the cover over the weekend at the former plutonium production site near Richland, Washington.>>
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Workers have placed a protective cover over a partially-collapsed tunnel filled with radioactive waste on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation. The U.S. Department of Energy said workers finished installing the cover over the weekend at the former plutonium production site near Richland, Washington.>>
Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites
Tick season is here! How to prevent tick bites
KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.>>
KHQ.COM - In the last week we've told you about a dog nearly killed by tick paralysis and a child whose mother posted a shocking video to Facebook that went viral showing her little girl also suffering from tick paralysis. With warm weather on its way to eastern Washington, residents should expect the number of ticks to rise but there are some simple precautions you can take to avoid being bitten this spring, summer and early fall.>>