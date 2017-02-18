Pedestrian killed on I-84 in Caldwell - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Pedestrian killed on I-84 in Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho -

Idaho State Police say a 44-year-old Yakima man was killed Friday night on Interstate 84 in Caldwell.

Police were called to investigate at around 9 p.m. at the 27 off ramp for Centennial Road in Caldwell. Officers say 27-year-old Gonzalo Vasquez of Caldwell was headed eastbound in a 2006 Ford F350 when 44-year-old David Trefren of Yakima walked into the road. Vasquez's vehicle struck Trefren, and Trefren died at the scene of the crash.

ISP says the crash remains under investigation.

