Public Works crews working the weekend with more rain expected

Flooding and washouts have caused a number of road closures across Spokane County, and with more rain expected in the forecast, Public Works crews and staff remain on call to handle any additional closures. On Saturday the Public Works Department reported two new road closures due to washouts, while two other washed out roads have reopened since Friday.

DISTRICT 1 (Northern Spokane County)

CLOSURE: 10:50 AM, 2-16-17

OPEN: 9:10 AM, 2-18-17

Randall Rd. at Madison Rd., intersection



DISTRICT 2 (Southeastern Spokane County)

CLOSURE: 4:55 PM, 2-16-17

OPEN: 11:20 AM, 2-17-16

Palouse Road (just north of Fairfield) between Jackson Rd. and Hwy. 27



DISTRICT 3 (West Spokane County)

CLOSURE: 6:05 AM, 2-18-17

White Rd. from Hwy. 902 to Craig Rd.



DISTRICT 4 (Valley, Mt. Spokane foothills, and Liberty Lake)

CLOSURE: 6:15 PM, 2-17-17

Spokane Bridge Rd. from Appleway to Pleasant View (Idaho)

DETOUR: Molter Rd. to Mission Ed. to Idaho Rd.

For more information on emergency road closures, click here: http://www.spokanecounty.org/3770/Emergency-Road-Closures