Missing Oregon couple found safe after stuck on icy road

An Oregon couple reported missing after they didn't show up at a relative's home as planned have been found.



The Kootenai County Sheriff's Office says search and rescue crews found the two in good condition inside their car Saturday morning. They had spent the night in their SUV after getting stuck on an ice-covered driveway.



John and Sylvia Mann had called relatives in the area around 7 p.m. Friday to say they were on their way to meet them. The couple was just east of Coeur d'Alene at the time. Family members called the sheriff's office when the couple didn't show up.



The couple from the north-central Oregon community of Condon, had blankets, food and water with them.



Deputies along with search and rescue members had searched throughout the night for them.

