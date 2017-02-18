Zags fever in full effect in Spokane

Zags fans couldn't wait to see their No. 1 ranked Bulldogs take on the Pacific Tigers.

"Everyone is just over the moon" said Allison Martin who has a son attending Gonzaga," Allison Martin said.

Students Pablo and Kevin have Zags basketball fever and couldn't wait to watch the number one team in the nation. "I can't wait to see Przemek just pound it down tonight he's going to throw it down. I'm a huge Nigel fan."

This season the team has had an impact not only on the court but off the court as well.

"They're role models for way beyond the community," Allison said.

As the Zags earned another win by pouncing on the Tigers Saturday, and these Bulldogs are bringing out the best in Spokane.

"We've gotten closer you know as a community as you can tell there's a bunch of places that started to support us a lot more and a lot more fans you know getting a bigger fan base."

It's just not students having fun watching their Zags rewrite the college basketball history it's also the parents.

"We've always have had a strong program but this year's program is exceptional, it's going to reverb and the school is going to continue to see the benefits of that for a long time."