Teen dead, twin brother in custody for Coulee City stabbing

The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports a 17-year-old boy is dead and his twin brother is in custody after an early morning stabbing in Coulee City.

Deputies were called around 2:30 a.m. Sunday to a home in the 300 block of West Washington Street. The victim was taken to a nearby hospital where was pronounced dead. His twin brother is in custody for investigation of manslaughter and domestic violence assault.

An autopsy will be scheduled by Grant County Coroner Craig Morrison. Detectives were on scene gathering evidence Sunday morning. They say there is no threat to the public.

Since those involved are juveniles, their names are being withheld for the time being.