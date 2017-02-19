Police investigating after patrol car hits pedestrians

The Vancouver Police Department's traffic unit is investigating an accident involving a patrol car and two pedestrians.



Police responded to a traffic collision on Saturday at the intersection of Evergreen Boulevard and Columbia Street.



Police say a patrol officer was heading west on Evergreen and made a left turn when he hit two pedestrians who were crossing Columbia Street in the crosswalk.



Both pedestrians were taken to the hospital for minor injuries. They were treated and released.

