Mattis to decide soon on troop levels in Afghanistan - Spokane, North Idaho News & Weather KHQ.com

Mattis to decide soon on troop levels in Afghanistan

Posted: Updated:
ABU DHABI, United Arab Emirates -

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says he will make some decisions soon on whether to recommend an increase in the number of U.S. troops in Afghanistan and whether the totals should be based on military requirements rather than pre-set limits.
    
Mattis says he spoke by video conference for several hours on Sunday with the top commander in Afghanistan, U.S. Gen. John Nicholson. The Pentagon chief says he will collect his thoughts and then send recommendations to the White House. He says President Donald Trump is open to his advice.
    
Earlier this month, Nicholson told the Senate Armed Services Committee that he needs a few thousand more troops to train and advise Afghan forces.
    
Mattis was scheduled to fly into Afghanistan on Sunday, but said bad weather prevented the trip.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Seahawks legend Cortez Kennedy dies at 48

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:20 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:20:37 GMT

    KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.

    >>

    KHQ.COM - Seattle Seahawks legend and NFL Hall of Famer, Cortez Kennedy, is dead at the age of 48. TMZ Sports says they confirmed the news with the Orlando Police Department who say "there is nothing suspicious" about his death. The cause of his death is still unknown. Cortez played his entire eleven-season career with the Seattle Seahawks from 1990 - 2001.

    >>

  • Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Spokane Police say missing 10-year-old boy found safe

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 1:18 PM EDT2017-05-23 17:18:54 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - Update: Spokane Police say 10-year-old Jeremy Clough has been found and is safe as of 11:18 p.m. Monday night. 

    >>

  • Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya

    Car manages to roll in crash at Sprague and Freya

    Tuesday, May 23 2017 4:12 PM EDT2017-05-23 20:12:46 GMT

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not a typical place you'd see a rollover crash, but a red SUV rolled onto its side, shattering the windshield, in a crash at Sprague and Freya on Tuesday just before noon. Police say a blue SUV (not pictured) attempted to make a left hand turn where it's not permitted, and while crossing traffic, he t-boned the red SUV.

    >>

    SPOKANE, Wash. - It's not a typical place you'd see a rollover crash, but a red SUV rolled onto its side, shattering the windshield, in a crash at Sprague and Freya on Tuesday just before noon. Police say a blue SUV (not pictured) attempted to make a left hand turn where it's not permitted, and while crossing traffic, he t-boned the red SUV.

    >>
    •   
HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool ClosuresBargain BlitzGarden Report